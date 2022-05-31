ESPRIT is back — and throwing a block party with Hong Kong DJs to celebrate

ESPRIT is partying it up with DJ-musicians Peggy Gou and Simon Dominic in light of their relaunch, their new e-commerce site and their first-ever collaboration capsule collection: with Korean brand Rest & Recreation.

Amidst the ‘PizzaExpress is now on Foodpanda‘ and ‘New Avocado Bacon Burgers at Shake Shack!‘ fliers papier-mâchéd atop so many surfaces in Hong Kong at the moment, you might have also seen some of Ms. Peggy Gou, against a white background, looking pretty dapper in knits and shades and face-framing braids. And with good reason. ESPRIT has tapped Korean DJ-musicians Gou and Simon Dominic as faces of the relaunch — maybe you’ve seen Gou streaming live against the misty vista of the Han River in Seoul outfitted in, yes, ESPRIT — and as faces for the brand’s first-ever collaborative capsule collection with Korean label Rest & Recreation, founded by none other than fleamadonna’s Kim Ji-eun.

ESPRIT x Rest & Recreation:

ESPRIT, founded in 1968 in San Francisco, California, is the kind of brand that rose and rose astronomically, then fell and, now, is rising yet again in cultural currency. Whether you remember the brand as a socio-cultural powerhouse that defined what it means to be hippy-dippy youths in the ’90s (The brand had a controversial ad campaign that ran on MTV, positing the question: “What would you do to make the world better?” to 200,000 young people in 1991. The answers were, as you can imagine, controversial. It also featured a young Gwyneth Paltrow), or a brand for colourful basics, or, even, a flailing outlet-mall brand, ESPRIT has history — and this is just their newest chapter.































“We have so much respect for local creativity and the ingenuity of up & coming brands like Rest & Recreation that are well-matched with the spirit of our brand,” says Sang Langill, ESPRIT’s Chief Product Officer, on the capsule collaboration. “We love this collaboration which is young and vibrant. A great start to our story in South Korea. This is just the beginning with so many more great things coming soon.”

ESPRIT’s Rest & Recreation collection ruminates on what they’re calling the “Newtro” trend; a trend that filters through the brand’s retro, archival designs and makes them, well, new. New retro. You get the idea. From sweater vests and baby tees to half-zip pullovers all branded with ESPRIT’s metered logo, the capsule line-up runs heavily on cosy cut-and-sew separates with an easy, athletic spin. Think varsity gym kits — many duffel weekenders and baseball caps in tow — in heathered greys, beiges and dark, maroon reds.













Head over to eco-café Loop Kulture in Sham Shui Po through 12 June for a chance to shop the ESPRIT x Rest & Recreation collection at the brands’ Block Party pop-up, soundtracked by Peggy Gou’s Han River set against Hong Kong artist Xeme’s dedicated graffiti wall, with special menu items curated specifically with ESPRIT colours in mind. And if you’re really keen for tunes, drop by on 12 June for live DJ performances from Subi Tse (better known as Subi Yeti), Tedman Lee and Chris Cho from 3:30 to 7:30pm.

The ESPRIT x Rest & Recreation Block Party runs through 12 June at Loop Kulture. G/F, 78 Ap Liu Street, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

Shop the ESPRIT x Rest & Recreation collection here.