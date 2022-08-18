ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games

From today until 23 October, stop by ESPRIT’s “love, esprit” pop-up store at Causeway Bay to admire art, shop fashion, win prizes and — most importantly — find a little joy.

When’s the last time you walked past a clothing store and were genuinely in awe of the thoughts and design that went into it? ESPRIT is here to recreate this magical shopping experience with its “love, esprit” pop-up store, conveniently located across from Times Square, so you can’t miss it.

Decked out with all the colours of the rainbow and illuminated by neon lights, this playful installation is both a tribute to ESPRIT’s rich heritage and a celebration of its bright future. As the sign on the wall says, come “find joy inside”.

Everything to know about ESPRIT’s “love, esprit” pop-up store

Opening dates: 18 August – 23 October, 2022

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 11:00am – 9:00pm / Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Address: G-2/F, 22-24 Russell Street, Causeway Bay

G/F: Joy Department

The quest to find joy, of course, begins at the Joy Department on the ground floor. Here you will be acquainted with Joy The Dolphin, the newly-introduced “love, esprit” mascot, in its full origami-inspired glory.

Walk down the hallway to enter the Heritage Room, a visually enticing glimpse into ESPRIT’s history, mixing elements of an art gallery, a playground and an LED light illusion.









1/F: Fashion Closet

A level higher is the Fashion Closet, showcasing a selection of key items from ESPRIT’s bold new collections. From preppy to athletic and retro to modern, there’s definitely a piece that will catch your eye.

While you are here, don’t miss out on a chance to create your unique digital avatar at the Gensprit machine and win prizes including, but not limited to, 50% off coupons and gift vouchers valued at HK$1,500. More exclusive offers await.











2/F: Joyground

What’s a #chillaxing shopping trip without a stop at the most Instagrammable café in town? Swing by Joyground, a neon light-adorned lounge area on the second floor with dome-shaped windows looking over the bustling streets of Causeway Bay.

For the duration of the “love, esprit” pop-up store, a rotation of local coffee artisans will take turns offering their signature drinks and delicacies to-go for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Just another reason to drop by for the sake of your social media feed.

Now, everybody say “cheese”!











Images courtesy of ESPRIT