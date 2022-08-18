facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games
ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games
Style
18 Aug 2022 11:26 AM

ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games

Michelle Chan
Editor
ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games
Style
ESPRIT’s ‘love, esprit’ pop-up store is all fashion, fun and games

From today until 23 October, stop by ESPRIT’s “love, esprit” pop-up store at Causeway Bay to admire art, shop fashion, win prizes and — most importantly — find a little joy.

When’s the last time you walked past a clothing store and were genuinely in awe of the thoughts and design that went into it? ESPRIT is here to recreate this magical shopping experience with its “love, esprit” pop-up store, conveniently located across from Times Square, so you can’t miss it.

Decked out with all the colours of the rainbow and illuminated by neon lights, this playful installation is both a tribute to ESPRIT’s rich heritage and a celebration of its bright future. As the sign on the wall says, come “find joy inside”.

Everything to know about ESPRIT’s “love, esprit” pop-up store

You may also like …

Opening dates: 18 August – 23 October, 2022

Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 11:00am – 9:00pm / Saturday, Sunday and Public Holiday: 10:00am – 10:00pm

Address: G-2/F, 22-24 Russell Street, Causeway Bay

G/F: Joy Department

The quest to find joy, of course, begins at the Joy Department on the ground floor. Here you will be acquainted with Joy The Dolphin, the newly-introduced “love, esprit” mascot, in its full origami-inspired glory.

Walk down the hallway to enter the Heritage Room, a visually enticing glimpse into ESPRIT’s history, mixing elements of an art gallery, a playground and an LED light illusion.

1/F: Fashion Closet

A level higher is the Fashion Closet, showcasing a selection of key items from ESPRIT’s bold new collections. From preppy to athletic and retro to modern, there’s definitely a piece that will catch your eye.

While you are here, don’t miss out on a chance to create your unique digital avatar at the Gensprit machine and win prizes including, but not limited to, 50% off coupons and gift vouchers valued at HK$1,500. More exclusive offers await.

2/F: Joyground

What’s a #chillaxing shopping trip without a stop at the most Instagrammable café in town? Swing by Joyground, a neon light-adorned lounge area on the second floor with dome-shaped windows looking over the bustling streets of Causeway Bay.

For the duration of the “love, esprit” pop-up store, a rotation of local coffee artisans will take turns offering their signature drinks and delicacies to-go for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Just another reason to drop by for the sake of your social media feed.

Now, everybody say “cheese”!

Images courtesy of ESPRIT

Causeway Bay pop-up stores esprit what to do causeway bay
Michelle Chan
Editor
A girl who got one (1) nostril piercing and let it dictate her entire style journey. Email me anything interesting!
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.