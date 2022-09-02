Fashion meets future at Hong Kong’s new digital fashion programme FabriX

According to FabriX, the future of fashion will not be sewn with threads and textiles, but instead, woven by pixels and programmes.

It’s official, fashion is going virtual. For the past two years, major fashion houses and lifestyle brands have been slowly but surely making their way into the metaverse with virtual products and collectibles. At first, it seemed a little farfetched to me — so what if Dolce & Gabbana was doing a runway show at Metaverse Fashion Week? It wasn’t like I shopped at D&G daily. And maybe I’m missing out, but I probably won’t ever play Fortnite in my life.

But this time is different. This time, PMQ and CreateHK are working together to bring digital fashion to normal people like me and you through their new programme, FabriX.

Main showcase

As Hong Kong’s pioneering digital fashion initiative, the folks over at FabriX are on a mission to break into a new reality — one where pixels and fashion coexist. The programme is a first-of-its-kind in facilitating local fashion designers on their way into the metaverse, from sketch, design, 3D digital production to listing on global digital fashion marketplaces.

For the inaugural edition of FabriX, 12 top designers are selected and paired up with local digital creators to produce their first digital fashion collection. Then, from 1 to 11 September, PMQ is hosting a series of exhibitions, design dialogues and pop-up showcases for the public to experience the possibilities of digital fashion.

The team behind FabriX includes William To, Executive Director of PMQ; Shin Wong, Overseas Creative & Programme Consultant of PMQ; and Fashion Curator Declan Chan.

Try-on with KOLs

Find out more about FabriX and the 11-day event at PMQ here.