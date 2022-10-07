Curious about SS23 fashion trends? Ask Hong Kong’s top style makers

No, Botter’s water-filled “balloon” gloves aren’t a trend we are taking from fashion month.

Fashion month is often shrouded by mysticism. Most of us watch from afar, relying on social media algorithms to purvey us with top runway moments. Take for example, Bella Hadid’s spray-on Coperni dress and Balenciaga’s spectacle of mud, Kanye and fake babies from recent PFW SS23 shows. Vicariously, we are stunned, wow-ed and in some cases, slightly offended.

With the tulle and theatrics now settled, let’s look beyond simple virality. What are the trends for this upcoming season? What can we do to realistically evolve our everyday looks? Is our love for Y2K just smoke and mirrors?

To decode this, we talked to four Hong Kong stylists and fashion buyers about the shows they loved, innovating designers to follow and how they are bringing their own styles up a notch!

Syan Leung, founder & creative fashion director of MINDLY.JOURNAL How would you describe your personal style?



As the Founder and Creative Fashion Director of an independent online magazine, I love exploring creativity, fashion and art. While I prioritise colour and pattern experimentation, I also like dressing in different personas based on my mood of the day — sometimes expressive, sometimes minimal. Any designers that surprised you with their collections? Why? Jonathan Anderson always surprises me, no matter with Loewe or JW Anderson, his own label. Creatively he is super conceptual, young and playful, especially when he pays tribute to beauty of his daily surroundings in designs. Which shows did you find most exciting? Why? The Gucci SS23 show “Twinsburg” at MFW was extraordinary. Inspired by Alessandro Michele’s two mothers, his mom and her twin sister, the finale was so touching, so human. I can’t imagine how their casting team was able to find that many real twins for this show (who are all cool looking)! Design-wise, I am always a fan of Gucci’s retro royal style achieved by layering and playing with color, texture and patterns. Which trend(s) are you thinking of incorporating into your own style? With the return of the Y2K trend, statement pants are hot. Subtle on top, “wow!” at the bottom. It’s an easy go-to with a pair of chunky shoes.

Grace Lui, APAC wholesale manager at Seiya Nakamura 2.24 How would you describe your personal style?



I’m not a trendsetter. I’m not a pioneer. Comfort and timelessness are really important to me. I’m usually always in black and white. From time to time, I do embrace a little pop of colour. What did you wear to PFW?

My Calvin Klein By Raf Simons boots and my leather coat from SS22 Peter Do (pictured on the right). What were some trends for clothing that you noticed? The motorcycle jacket is definitely making a comeback as seen in Diesel and Dion Lee. Which shows did you find most exciting? Why? Rick Owens SS23 “EDFU” show at PFW, I mean, it’s Rick Owens [laughs]. Looks 28 and 29 just took my breath away; those inches of tulle were simply breathtaking.

Constance Lee, stylist & founder of Constyle Limited How would you describe your personal style? After nine years of professional experience in styling and design for magazine editorials, musicians, and celebrities such as, MIRROR, Hins Cheung and Terence Lam, I have a penchant for simplicity and elegance. What were some trends for clothing that you noticed? Classic tailoring is back! We also saw a lot of oversized suits, transparent fabrics, lightweight leather, loose cut denim, asymmetric shoulder lines, lace and sequins. Love any of the trends you spotlighted? Why? I love the trend of tailored looks and loose denim. Cool and classy, tailored suits such as Saint Laurent’s masculine styles for women give the body shape a charming character. For the denim trend, I love the boyish playfulness of loose cuts that can be both formal and casual. This trend is my all time favorite. Any designers that surprised you with their collections? Why? Acne Studios! For its 10th Anniversary, the brand gave us a very unexpected showcase at PFW with Jonny Johansson elevating their typical cool leather and denim vision to include girlish symbols. For example, bows, floral and tulle concoctions were contrasted with giant spikes and heavily distressed leathers. Keeping its classy elements, we are seeing Acne with new excitement and freshness this year.