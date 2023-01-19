What’sUp2023: Mark your calendars as here comes the list of all the upcoming fashion weeks in 2023

The year 2022 was no less than a fashion feast, courtesy of all the iconic trends and moments that strolled down the ramp, and it seems like 2023 is all geared up to take that level a notch above. We heard it when you said that you need all the tea about fashion weeks in 2023, so here we a detailed list of dates for you to mark your calendars already.

The new year call for a fresh and brand-new fashion calendar, right boys and girls? There is never a dull moment when it comes to all things style and fashion, courtesy of the constantly evolving nature of trends and fashion moments. The previous year held us spellbound with the stunning collections and trends strolling the ramp and embracing the streets of New York and Paris. From throwing some light on emerging designers, making us fall in love with our favourites even further to spotting the celeb clan owning the ramps is what rightly sums up the fashion weeks. And just like the previous year, fashion weeks in 2023 are going to cause a storm in our sartorial preferences.

There sure is no comparison to Linda Evangelista’s comeback, Bella Hadid and Coprni’s magic, Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Munroe moment, or Indian couturiers showcasing their intricate craft at a global level. But what’s more interesting to witness is whether or will 2023 be able to surpass these moments and drop yet another series of iconic moments. Well, for that we’ll have to wait up a bit and till then we have a brief calendar of fashion weeks in 2023 for you to save the dates and gear up as the show is about to begin!

Save the dates for these up-and-coming fashion weeks in 2023

Paris, New York, London, Milan, and even India, they’re all synonyms for style and fashion and everything in between those lines. So have a look at these dates and mark your calendars, pack your bags as these fashion capitals are back with what they’re best at! From menswear, womenswear, and bridalwear to the exclusive Haute Couture Week, this year is all set to change the face of fashion courtesy of some of the celebrated designers showcasing their intricate craft and creative wit.

January

Jan 17-22: Paris Fashion Week Men’s Edition

Jan 23-26: Paris Haute Couture Week

February

Feb 10-15: NewYork Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023

Feb 17-21: London Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023

Feb 21-27: Milan Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023

Feb 27-March 07: Paris Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023

March

March 9-12: FDCI Lakme Fashion Week, Mumbai

March 28-31: Metaverse Fashion Week

April

April 11-13: New York Fashion Week Bridal

June

June 10-12: London Fashion Week, Spring

September

September 15-19: London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

September 19-25: Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

September 25- October 03: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024

October

October 11-15: FDCI Lakme Fashion Week, New Delhi

Hero Image: Courtesy Fendi/IG Featured Image: Courtesy Coperni/IG