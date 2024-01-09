Block your calendar as we mark out the important fashion weeks to watch out in 2024

The advent of the New Year ushers in a new series of trend spotting, courtesy of the upcoming fashion weeks that are sure to push out an array of stellar shows to set the tone for the year ahead. So, mark your calendars and have a look at the detailed list of all the fashion weeks in 2024.

2023 was a year of new beginnings and the end of a few eras, as many long-time creative directors bid adieu to their posts but only to welcome another set of icons to steer the wheels of these luxury maisons. Like every other year, last year the fashion fraternity was on an all-time high, Schiaparelli, Gucci, Rahul Mishra, Péro and many more such names staged some memorable shows and we expect nothing but the best this year as well. As thrilling as 2023 was, it’s time for us to gear up for yet another stunning year and mark our fashion calendars for another year drenched in fashion. So, here’s a heads up for all the fashion connoisseurs to get ready to kickstart another session of trend spotting as fashion weeks are about to begin. With that said, we have a detailed schedule of all the up-and-coming fashion weeks in 2024, have a look!

All the important dates for Fashion Weeks in 2024:

January

Jan 12-16: Milan Fashion Week (Men’s Fall/Winter’24)

Jan 16-21: Paris Fashion Week (Men’s Fall/Winter’24)

Jan 22-25: Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture Week’24)

February

Feb 09-14: New York Fashion Week

Feb 16-20: London Fashion Week

Feb 20-26: Milan Fashion Week

Feb 26- March 5: Paris Fashion Week

March

Mar 13-17: Lakme Fashion Week

April

Apr 03-05: New York Fashion Week (Bridal week)

June

June 18-23: Paris Fashion Week (Men’s Spring/Summer’24)

September

Sept 06-11: New York Fashion Week (Spring/Summer’24)

Sept 13-17: London Fashion Week (Spring/Summer’24)

Sept 17-23: Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer’24)

Sept 23- Oct 01: Paris Fashion Week (Spring/Summer’24)

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy NYFW/IG.