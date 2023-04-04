Fendi adds ISeeU XCross to its Peekaboo collection

Named after the children’s game, the Peekaboo series came into being in 2009 following Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi’s proposal to produce “a bag that only a real leather goods maker could do,” she professes in a video interview. “A bag that I’d like to consider timeless and will stand in our history forever.”

Since its inauguration, the style has been manifested in various sizes, shapes and forms, all epitomising Fendi’s savour-faire, experimentation and creativity. “We have been doing many, many versions and sizes, making it small, vertical, horizontal, big, medium, and large.” In 2014, the Peekaboo entered the realm of menswear – offering the male patrons of Fendi a masculine iteration of the female counterpart. An ISeeYou variation of the latter comes almost six years after, featuring side gussets to form an accordion-frame shape.

Today, there is a multitude of styles to choose from, ranging from the classics to the latest addition in the repertoire, the Peekaboo ISeeU XCross, presented in the recent men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.

Peekaboo ISeeU XCross

Harking back to its roots while reimagining the iconic silhouette with an unexpectedly young attitude, the key bag of Fendi’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection amalgamates the elements of previous releases, balancing innovation and tradition with a modern twist and a functional, sporty cut.

Boasting the signature metal fastener, two compartments and an inner cardholder within the compact, accordion construction, the mini top handle in Cuoio Romano leather – a material intrinsic to the men’s Peekaboo range – can house everyday essentials, from a mobile phone to wallet, in an effortlessly chic manner.

The adjustable and detachable crossbody fabric strap, characterised by the Fendi lettering, further expresses the functionality of the bag. If you will, bag charms in the shape of the icons of the Fendi Spring/ Summer 2023 collection – the mini Baguette, Clouds sliders and bucketbag – are ready to be copped and can be used to adorn the Peekaboo ISeeU XCross to enhance the exuberance of Fendi Men.

(Images: Fendi)

