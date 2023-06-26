Feng Chen Wang revisits her memories of Fujian, China for Spring/Summer 2024

Feng Chen Wang, the Chinese-born London-based designer, showcased the “Memories. Imprinted” Spring/Summer collection during Paris Fashion Week.

The runway hosted at Paris’ Lycée Collège Montaigne public school’s courtyard, was accompanied by a live jazz performance from Nara Bara, which progressed to upbeat music as the show progressed.

Drawing inspiration from her nostalgic childhood memories with her grandmother in the rivers and the mountains of Fujian, China, she incorporated a huge element of nature into the collection. Feng Chen Wang revisited her roots and imprints her precious memories into this year’s collection, hence the name, “Memories. Imprinted.”

Wang celebrated Chinese traditions as she collaborated with local Chinese artisans to utilize the traditional botanical contact printing method on silk fabric. She selected various botanical plants such as eucalyptus and apple leaves for the clothes. An Air Force was also spotted decorated with leaves, flowers, and other flowery decorations.

The collection featured a strong color palette, ranging from white, pink, blue, green, purple, silver, and black, to express time, space, and exuberance of life. Wang explained the colour choices with, “Some memories are very profound but somewhat vague, perhaps even mixed with some of my imagination, but my creative process shows a sense of colour change with strong emotions.”

As a new-generation fashion talent, FCW continuously puts out something refreshing by articulating her own story and emotions through detailed design, and tailoring that incorporates both her Chinese and Western backgrounds.

Feng Chen Wang ended the runway teasing her upcoming Nike collaboration, with two neon-green dresses made out of upcycled activewear. Sadly, these pieces will not be included in the collaboration with Nike that is set to come out in September.

