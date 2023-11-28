7 festive designer clutch bags to get you into the holiday spirit

Classic handbags are great. They’re always in style. But this time of year, when everything is all so festive, don’t you want to step into more bling, more colours, and more innovative designs for the sake of the season? Explore the sparkling options of festive clutches from influential designer brands of 2023 here.

It’s nearing the end of 2023, and this year is a showcase of several designer brands’ unique progression towards new fashion trends. This holiday season, we urge you to step out of the comfort zone and go wild with these festive clutches and handbags.

7 festive clutches to carry this holiday season 2023

Loewe

Simple but statement-making, the Mini Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin shines warmly with gold laminated nappa leather. The 1970s-born design is tied closed by a drawstring in the same colour. Practical when carried on the shoulder, and sophisticated when held in the hand.

Jimmy Choo

For a classic, elegant bag that still feels special enough for the festive season, Jimmy Choo’s Bon Bon always fits. More of a clutch than a bucket bag, the black satin pouch is soft yet steady. The bracelet handle makes all the difference with beautiful golden metal flower embellishments. It’s made versatile with the addition of a chain shoulder strap.

Gucci

The Metal Mini Handbag with Crystal Bow is part of the Cruise 2023 Gucci Cosmogonie collection launched earlier in Spring. The bag is tiny but is adorned generously with gold-toned metals and clear crystals. It has a large crystal bow at the front and an interlocking G clasp closure at the top. The adorable size makes it all the more a unique accessory that sparkles when under lights.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta’s Knot clutch is a one-and-done. The minaudiere is created as both a clutch and as a jewellery item, for the laminated leather in silver and gold gives a Pavimento effect that transcends any regular evening bag.

Kate Spade

Named the Bridal Embellished 3D Heart Clutch, this Kate Spade item deserves to be carried by all brides and non-brides. While the white colour is not as loud as silver or gold, who would be able to overlook this beautifully shaped heart clutch with a clasp closure?

Chanel

Chanel always celebrates the holidays mademoiselle-style. Among the Cruise 2023/24 collection, the Mini Van Minaudiere is one-of-a-kind. The mini van clutch opens up in the centre and is adorned all over with gold-tone metals. We wouldn’t expect to put too many things in there, for it works beautifully as an accessory for-show that adds uniqueness to your style.

Bao Bao Issey Miyake

If your style is minimalistic, realistic, and timeless, look to Bao Bao Issey Miyake. The Stone Clutch Bag is a geometric clutch with a convenient strap handle. The speckled pink colour is inspired by natural minerals.

