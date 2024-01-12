Send Location: FIBER

For our next instalment of Send Location, we visit FIBER, an exciting new vintage clothing store concept which recently opened in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Making our way to the spot on foot, we passed through one of the city’s renowned antique streets, Upper Lascar Row, foreshadowing what was to come. Rounding the corner of Sai Street, one can’t help but notice a black Ferrari 458 Italia parked front and centre amidst racks of neatly-separated clothing.

Covering the Ferrari is a thick coat of dust which has been used as a canvas, displaying names and illustrations from past visitors. Traffic tickets are stuffed under the windshield wipers and a plastic sheet is draped across the rear as if the supercar had been long forgotten.

With minimal exterior branding, the purpose of the location may seem vague until one steps foot inside. Racks of tees and jackets are organised by style and colour, displaying a heavily-curated vintage selection from known brands such as Stüssy, Carhartt, Russell, Levi’s as well as assorted single-stitch tees and memorabilia from decades past. While to some, the beauty and ethics behind vintage clothing may seem obvious, to many, there’s a disconnect as to why someone would pay premium prices for items which appear old and broken.

There with the answers were FIBER co-founders Kurtis Leung and Blanc Leong who have played pivotal roles in shaping the streetwear scene in Hong Kong over the last decade. Apart from this venture and various others, Blanc is behind Loading, the premier independent clothing boutique in the city rooted in skate culture, and Kurtis runs home-grown label Raw Emotions.

“People might wonder why we’re selling all dirty, distressed, broken stuff,” says Blanc when asked about the connection between the car display and the goods sold. “We want to showcase how old clothing doesn’t necessarily not have value anymore. They do because the process and time is the value. You need that 20-30 years for the clothes to get that fade or that naturally distressed. We put together new and old for the effect to be really different.”

What few visitors may notice before stepping inside FIBER is the subtle patterns on the outer walls which form the face of Cuban revolutionary leader Che Guevara. The walls were sculpted by renowned Portuguese artist VHILS who gives the pre-war tong lau building a makeover. Destroying as a means to create, VHILS is known for his unique style of murals via the removal of surface paint layers through unconventional means.

“From the outside, one of the things I think is the most special is the outer walls commissioned by VHILS which matches very well with our vintage theme,” Curtis tells us as he points to one of the artists’ framed works inside the store.

Space is extremely limited in Hong Kong, and with the sky-high residential and commercial rent prices comparable to few other places in the world, opening a specialty store like FIBER is a big risk. Thus, the location, curation, and execution of the store is crucial. However, instead of maximising the space for product display as most stores in the city would, FIBER crafts a home which reflects the duo’s personal interests and ambitions with a dedication to vintage clothing.

As the space was just big enough, Curtis thought of an idea to park a car in the middle to create an abandoned garage theme. While covered in dust, the Ferrari’s presence in the store cannot be understated and it serves as a symbol for what vintage presence to FIBER.

“For retail people, parking a car in the middle of the space is literally wasting the spot, especially in Hong Kong,” says Blanc. “When you have a spot like this, people will put a display in the middle to make money, but no, we want to cater more to how we want to showcase the pieces. So it’s a different type of perspective.”

Since the car isn’t a vintage Ferrari, they thought of decorating it in a dusty effect in the store to match the theme of what the space is selling.

“On the day of our opening we were thinking of how to create a backdrop for people to sign their names so we thought to use some baby powder and put it on the car,” Curtis tells us. “When everyone passes by and signs their name, it can have the effect that we want. It makes it so that the installation is something everyone helped create together.”

Inside, one will also find a variety details including vintage posters you may expect to find in an old garage, empty wine bottles holding long candles which allow the wax to overflow, a relaxed corner set up with CDJs, and a semi-exposed yard which currently displays tin trash cans graffitied by graphic artist Taku for FIBER’s “DUMPSTERS” pop-up late last year. The candles were inspired by Curtis’ trip to Seoul while posters from Steez Magazine reflect Blanc’s passion for skateboarding.

As for the future, the duo can’t reveal too much but promise to hold more events to engage with the community at home and abroad. FIBER also plans to expand its own branded products and rotate its cars on display, so look forward to new vintage whips and wearables to appear at the Sheung Wan location.

Fiber

36 Sai Street, Sheung Wan,

Hong Kong

Video: Samson Jr C De Guzman

Producer: Aaron Chow