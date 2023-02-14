Emulate BLACKPINK Rosé’s sartorial elegance with these Instagram looks

If Instagram posts with vibrant power suits and breezy slip dresses are anything to go by – BLACKPINK’s Rosé personal style is as diverse as her vocal range. To cop with it, we recommend experimenting with a few of her wardrobe go-to’s. Your OOTDs will never be the same.

When not rocking embellished skirts and bedazzled crop tops on stage or walking the red carpet clad in chic black bodycon numbers – BLACKPINK’s Rosé – a.k.a Roseanne Park – enjoys an assortment of floral prints, high-waisted trousers, and oversized pieces. Her off-duty look can only be defined as cheery and classic yet experimentative – underlined by a soft-girl aesthetic. Much like her musical choices, which feature classic ballads with contemporary sensibilities. That aside, the Yves Saint Laurent ambassador – believed to be a muse to French icon Anthony Vacarello – also enjoys playing with accessories – often adding bright necklaces and dainty bracelets to her outfits. Add to this a rotation of sneakers and platform pumps and you’ve got yourself a style worth emulating. Here are a few of her looks – as spotlighted on Instagram that we’ve got on our radar.

Style guide: Off-duty looks of Rosé from BLACKPINK ft. Instagram

Girl Boss: Power Suits

In 1966, courtier Yves Saint Laurent brought ‘Le Smoking,’ to the fashion world – the first ever tuxedo suit designed for women. Seen as a political statement – it encouraged women to break the glass ceiling and champion elegance and style while being comfortable. Years later, the suit continues to be a wardrobe must-have. Rosé – who also happens to be a YSL ambassador – agrees, sporting a suave dark brown number. That said, she gave it her spin by making it oversized and pairing it with a white crop top and sneakers. Completing the look is a dainty necklace and neatly braided hair. Best part? Incorporating this into your look can have you going from a meeting to dinner and lunch with friends with just as much elegance each time. If casual chic had a face, this would be it.

Summer Goddess: Slip dress

If there’s one piece of clothing that’s versatile – other than blazers and a good pair of jeans, of course – it’s a slip dress. You could wear it as is with statement earrings and high heels for a date night, layer it over a turtleneck to add a little pzazz to your winter fashion game, or even pair it with a t-shirt for a casual look. Rosé added her own little experimentative yet laid-back spin to the fashion must-have – layering a pleated silk number with a simple white t-shirt and a pair of light-wash jeans. She completed this look with a gold bracelet, gold hoops, and a black slip-on. If you’ve got a summer date ahead of you, you’re bound to impress your date with this look.

Elegance Personified: Co-ord Sets

The contemporary answer to always looking effortlessly chic – co-ord sets are a must-have. High on comfort and style – these are fool-proof options for when you want to look put together without having to put in too much thought into your outfit. These could range from oversized floral shirts and shorts to minimalist trousers-crop top sets. Rosé’s rendition includes a plaid outfit – pleated A-line skirt and a crop top with a rounded collar. She paired this with simple, elegant black heels. Work events to a dinner with the girls – this outfit fits right into every occasion.

Trendsetter: Cropped Sweater Vest

Fall last year saw several designers experimenting with cropped sweater vests in different styles – floral, multi-hued, criss-crossed, plaid, minimal- especially at crisscrossed Fashion Week. Sleek, tailored, comfortable, and chic – these can be worn as is when the weather is just about breezy or layered over turtlenecks when the frost sets in. In a cheeky nod to her K-pop group – Rosé opted for a black and pink plaid design number – pairing it with high-waisted pastel trousers and sneakers. If there’s an everyday look that’s easy to emulate, it’s this one.

Pastel Princess: White High-Waisted Trousers

Rounding out this style series is the versatile high-waisted trousers – an absolute go-to for the diva. Known to be universally flattering, a pair of these is perfect for warm weather, denim crop tops, and bold prints. Not to mention, they can be dressed up or down with just a switch in accessories. Rosé completed her look with a white balloon sleeves crop top and gold bracelet. Feminine and comfortable – this look is a must-try.

Which of these staples from BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Instagram posts are you adding to your wardrobe?

All images: Courtesy BLACKPINK Rosé/Instagram