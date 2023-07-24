Hiroshi Fujiwara Announces Opening of Fragment University

From Nike‘s iconic “HTM” line to now fragment Tamagotchis and cantaloupes, Hiroshi Fujiwara and his Fragment Design label have been a consistent driving force in streetwear culture. Recognised as the Godfather of Ura-Harajuku fashion, Fujiwara continues to innovate and adapt to the times, remaining an emblematic cultural connector.

Having left no realm untouched, Fujiwara now further embraces his role as an educator, launching Fragment University. The course has no age limit and will only accept 50 members via application. According to the website, the course is targeted for marketers, producers, creators, apparel, publishers, and media people who want to learn Hiroshi Fujiwara’s way of life, work, and play.

“I don’t think I have anything to teach,” wrote Fujiwara in an open letter, “There may be something you can learn. I will talk openly about the scene I have seen and experienced. Various events that lead from the past to the present. I would like to unravel it together with the staff of Fragment University.”

With a total of eight in-person sessions taking place in venues across Japan from October to March, the curriculum will explore topics such as Collaboration Theory, Spatial Design (store concepts), the role of analog and digital media, and the spirit of punk and DJ. For a preview of what’s to come, a free Open Campus lecture focused on “non-verbal marketing” will be delivered by Hiroshi Fujiwara on July 30 at the University of Tokyo.

The application deadline for Fragment University falls on September 15 and the list of selected candidates will be announced on September 27. Pricing is set at ¥132,000 JPY (approximately $7,295 HKD) and the first lecture will take place on October 11. Head over to the Fragment University website for more details.