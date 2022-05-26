Enter Clog Girl Summer with Ganni’s Scholl collab

Ganni and Dr Scholl’s summertime clog collab is very, very Carrie Bradshaw.

After the trend of dad sneakers and Birkenstocks’ inauguration into the world of cool acceptable footwear, this should come as no surprise. Nonetheless, we can’t help but wonder about how and when healthy foot care brand Scholl went from seriously unsexy to hot summer must-have.

We didn’t see it coming and yet the footwear and footcare brand Scholl has thrown fashion a curveball with the most cutting-edge collaboration of the summer, in partnership with Ganni, scoring a home run with the younger generation along the way. And to top it all off — or put the nail in the coffin, as the case may be — this capsule combines style and comfort while also boasting green credentials, thanks to organic, recycled and certified materials.

By all accounts, 2022 heralded the start of a very specific era in fashion, where the ugly, the old-fashioned, the outdated — even the glaringly kitsch — would suddenly become officially attractive, if not downright trendy. In fact, 2021 set the ball rolling with the return of Crocs, clogs and bucket hats. Long-neglected, these one-time fashion rejects were suddenly being dug out from the depths of closets and elevated to the ranks of ultra-desirable must-haves by celebrities, influencers and fashionistas. But after the initial shock, disbelief and rage, we crossed our fingers, hoping that this phenomenon — described by Alice Pfeiffer in “Le goût du moche” (A taste for the ugly) — would soon fizzle out.

And we dared to believe it! Because while the pandemic clearly gave rise to a breed of fashion partway between style and comfort, the beginning of this year has so far been relatively lenient with our fashion pride. We saw Birkenstocks reworked by Manolo Blahnik, the return of wedge flip-flops, and the ever-persistent bucket hat take pride of place in our wardrobes, but we just had to grit our teeth and wait for it to pass… Until the month of May, when everything fell apart. Out of nowhere, the Scholl sandal — that ’60s icon long since relegated to the kind of shoes worn strictly for the well-being of feet (goodbye style!) — has served up the collaboration of the year, rising like a phoenix from the ashes of its outdated image to soar to fashion heights as the summer must-have. You might as well get used to it. In fact, you’re bound to end up falling for it too.

Scholl x Ganni: Style, comfort and eco-friendly fashion

The Scandinavian style of Ganni, a brand that fashionistas have been snapping up for years, has joined forces with one of the most comfortable shoes of all time: the Scholl sandal. And it’s the brand’s most iconic model, the Pescura, that has here been reinterpreted with fresh modern print- from flowers to checks to the Danish luxury brand’s monogram all in a 1960s-inspired palette that nods to Scholl’s history. The fruit of this partnership already oozes success, but the two brands added one final ingredient to leave their competitors out in the cold: an eco-conscious slant.

Made in Italy, the sandals are crafted from organic cotton and recycled polyester, while the legendary sole is made of certified wood. As such, the two brands have played the unbeatable hand of style, comfort and eco-friendly fashion — a killer combo since the beginning of the pandemic. And, it has to be said, the result is likely to win over more than a few fashion fans. Available via Ganni, as well as via Scholl, priced at €175 (approx. HK$1,467), prepare to hear these mules clip-clopping around all summer long.

Shop the Scholl x Ganni Clog here

This article is published via AFP Relaxnews