‘Lab Report: Gentle Monster x D’heygere merges eyewear and jewellery

I’ve been seeing the Gentle Monster x D’heygere capsule collection all over my feed, so I knew it was only a matter of time before I gave in and pumped out an article about it. It’s just that good.

But ICYMI — which is not likely as the ads have been all over Instagram — Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and French fashion accessory brand D’heygere have come out with a new collab, pushing the boundaries of innovation with their jewellery-inspired eyewear.

Uniting both brands’ creative identities, the original eyewear designs of Gentle Monster take on a new dimension with temples decorated with rings and earrings, reestablishing the frame itself to be a piece of jewellery.

About the design, Belgian creative director Stephanie D’heygere notes: “This collaboration embarks on a unique journey of merging frame and jewellery as a unified structure, going beyond mere attachment.”





The campaign features a whimsical wedding ceremony between Gentle Monster and D’heygere, transcending the geographical distance between Seoul and Paris whilst highlighting the two brands’ artistic synergy.

Shop the Gentle Monster x D’heygere capsule collection on both brands’ official websites and selected retail stores.