facebook
Home > Style > Fashion > ‘Lab Report: Gentle Monster x D’heygere merges eyewear and jewellery
‘Lab Report: Gentle Monster x D’heygere merges eyewear and jewellery
Style
07 Jul 2023 04:10 PM

‘Lab Report: Gentle Monster x D’heygere merges eyewear and jewellery

Charmaine Ng
Editor

I’ve been seeing the Gentle Monster x D’heygere capsule collection all over my feed, so I knew it was only a matter of time before I gave in and pumped out an article about it. It’s just that good.

But ICYMI — which is not likely as the ads have been all over Instagram — Korean eyewear brand Gentle Monster and French fashion accessory brand D’heygere have come out with a new collab, pushing the boundaries of innovation with their jewellery-inspired eyewear.

Uniting both brands’ creative identities, the original eyewear designs of Gentle Monster take on a new dimension with temples decorated with rings and earrings, reestablishing the frame itself to be a piece of jewellery.

About the design, Belgian creative director Stephanie D’heygere notes: “This collaboration embarks on a unique journey of merging frame and jewellery as a unified structure, going beyond mere attachment.”

  • Gentle Monster x D’heygere
  • Gentle Monster x D’heygere

The campaign features a whimsical wedding ceremony between Gentle Monster and D’heygere, transcending the geographical distance between Seoul and Paris whilst highlighting the two brands’ artistic synergy.

Shop the Gentle Monster x D’heygere capsule collection on both brands’ official websites and selected retail stores.

Eyewear Gentle Monster jewellery designers Eyewear brands lab report D'heygere
You might also like ...
‘Lab Report: Gentle Monster x D’heygere merges eyewear and jewellery

Charmaine Ng

Editor

Charmaine enjoys eating steamed broccoli and knocking back cups of spearmint tea, all in the name of health. Covering art, beauty and music :)

 
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.