Gentle Monster debuts gummy-inspired “GENTLE JELLY” sunglasses collection

Gentle Monster has unveiled its first collection of 2024 titled “GENTLE JELLY,” showcasing its hidden sweet tooth and unconventional flair once again.

Debuting as part of the South Korean label’s 2024 “Jelly” collection are two silhouettes including “GUMMY” and “YUMMY”. The GUMMY sunglasses arrive in a soft wrap-around shape and semi-translucent gradient frame. Attachments resembling clover, heart, and star-shaped jelly sweets are found across the temples and the lenses are given a light tint.

The YUMMY shades are also made as a wrap-around silhouette featuring a textured look resembling powder-covered sour sweets. Both silhouettes are set to arrive in a variety of monochrome and gradient colourways, as teased in Gentle Monster’s seeding packs. Arguably the best part of the products is the packaging which references classic gummies such as Haribo. Each “flavour” is given its own mascot and a zippered opening is tucked away on the back of the bags.

The “GENTLE JELLY” collection will be available in-stores and online at GENTLE MONSTER on January 19.

Images: @_s_hj/Gentle Monster