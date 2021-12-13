7 novelties from Montblanc fit for anyone with discerning taste

He’s dressed to the nines, no matter the time of day. The one you turn to for advice on the very best of life (see: the whiskies, the watches, the investment portfolios), the things others may think esoteric; him, just workaday. This gift guide, summarising the very best from Montblanc, is for him.

You go to Montblanc for luxury, for a gift that impresses. It’s the destination for graduation-gift fountain pens, for accessories — the premium leather goods; the special timepieces — that, when gifted, elicits a bonafide sense of excitement. The speechlessness. The ‘Wow’ moment. Because a gift from Montblanc is a gift that lasts — beyond this holiday season to the next. And another. And another yet.

Gift the gift of Montblanc this holiday season: