7 novelties from Montblanc fit for anyone with discerning taste

He’s dressed to the nines, no matter the time of day. The one you turn to for advice on the very best of life (see: the whiskies, the watches, the investment portfolios), the things others may think esoteric; him, just workaday. This gift guide, summarising the very best from Montblanc, is for him.
You go to Montblanc for luxury, for a gift that impresses. It’s the destination for graduation-gift fountain pens, for accessories — the premium leather goods; the special timepieces — that, when gifted, elicits a bonafide sense of excitement. The speechlessness. The ‘Wow’ moment. Because a gift from Montblanc is a gift that lasts — beyond this holiday season to the next. And another. And another yet.
Gift the gift of Montblanc this holiday season:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Some days, you need total silence. Some days, in-ear earphones just don’t cut it. Some days, you need to send visual cues too; a “Currently Occupied” signal to ward off any incoming distractions (see: chatty colleagues). And there’s no “Move Along” gesture quite like over-ear headphones, worn sealed firmly over the ears. These MB 01 beauties from Montblanc’s UltraBlack series promise an ultra luxurious wearing experience that’s as sleek as it is comfortable; a true wear-all-day design fit for work calls, for tunes and for everything in-between.
Words have weight to them, that we know. So the pen that gives power to words should, too, have a little weight to it — no settling for No.2 pencils and disposable BIC pens. And if there’s one thing to gift from Montblanc, it’s a fountain pen, like this hand-crafted iteration from the StarWalker UltraBlack collection. Because it’s not just a very fancy, very luxurious pen, no. It’s a pen inked with heritage; a pen that gestures at age-old, time-forged handicraft. Imagine the kinds of treaties these pens have signed into being.
Easy, hands-free living doesn’t have to start and end along the jetted pockets of your pants or the zippered pockets on the jacket you might be wearing. On days you might have to carry more than your wallet-phone-keys trifecta, this leather Montblanc backpack is a compact solution, worn slung across the body for mobility with a capacity that bears just a touch more than the necessities.
Modern gentlemen need modern sartorial solutions. A piece with two separate ways of wearing, this embossed-leather design from Montblanc’s UltraBlack collection can be styled first as a crossbody bag, complete with a shoulder strap; then as a clutch, with the shoulder strap detached. A true contender for the most practical of gents, this is a two-in-one workhorse that carries from boardroom to bar — and back again.
There’s beauty to a failsafe gift. It’s the kind of gift you don’t really think twice about; a gift you know will be well-received and loved — for years to come. This Montblanc wallet is that kind of gift. Made from soft leather that’s embossed through diagonally with the brand’s signature ‘M’, this bi-fold fits up to eight credit cards, with two compartments for bank notes and two other additional pockets for anything else you’d rather keep close at hand.
Drawing inspiration from the brand’s Minerva lineage alongside the pocket watches that were manufactured during the late 19th and earth 20th century, the Star Legacy Full Calendar — designed with Montblanc’s signature exploding star guilloché dial, Roman numerals and leaf-shaped hands — is a gift that keeps on giving. And if it’s a couple you’re shopping for, the Montblanc Bohème Day & Night 30mm, with its crescent moon day-night indicator — so every glance at the guilloché dial will be one that evokes a cloudless night of stargazing; moon-chasing — is a beautiful complement.