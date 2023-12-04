GOLF WANG launches pop-up in Central, Hong Kong

Tyler, The Creator‘s GOLF WANG label has launched a new pop-up in the heart of Central.

An oversized GOLF logo box illuminates the all-glass storefront and peering inside, we see the brand’s signature flame design painted across the back wall. Available at the shop are select pieces from GOLF WANG’s latest FW23 collection including an Airbrush Heart Bomber Jacket in full leather and All In One Hoodie-Vest. Everyday pieces include keychains, a variety of headwear, and graphic tees while more select specialty items include a stash box disguised as a dictionary. Looking ahead, all-new AIRBRUSH CHUCK 70 HIs are on the way, featuring flying heart graphics along the canvas uppers and a custom printed box.

The limited-time GOLF WANG store will remain open until December 26.

GOLF WANG Pop-Up

24 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

Images: Aaron Chow/Lifestyle Asia