facebook
Home > Style > GOLF WANG launches pop-up in Central, Hong Kong
GOLF WANG launches pop-up in Central, Hong Kong
Style
04 Dec 2023 07:03 PM

GOLF WANG launches pop-up in Central, Hong Kong

Aaron Chow
Editor

Tyler, The Creator‘s GOLF WANG label has launched a new pop-up in the heart of Central.

An oversized GOLF logo box illuminates the all-glass storefront and peering inside, we see the brand’s signature flame design painted across the back wall. Available at the shop are select pieces from GOLF WANG’s latest FW23 collection including an Airbrush Heart Bomber Jacket in full leather and All In One Hoodie-Vest. Everyday pieces include keychains, a variety of headwear, and graphic tees while more select specialty items include a stash box disguised as a dictionary. Looking ahead, all-new AIRBRUSH CHUCK 70 HIs are on the way, featuring flying heart graphics along the canvas uppers and a custom printed box.

The limited-time GOLF WANG store will remain open until December 26.

GOLF WANG Pop-Up
24 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

Images: Aaron Chow/Lifestyle Asia

Hong Kong Central Sheung Wan Golf Golf Wang
GOLF WANG launches pop-up in Central, Hong Kong

Aaron Chow

Editor

aaron.chow@burdaluxury.com

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.