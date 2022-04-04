Grammys 2022: The best-dressed men and women on the red carpet

The 2022 Grammy Awards were all about glitz and glamour when it came to the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Celebrities turned out in some of their best outfits for the music industry’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beanie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks.
Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.
Here are all the best red carpet looks from Grammys 2022
Justin Bieber in Balenciaga and Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
BTS in Louis Vuitton
Lady Gaga in Armani Prive paired with Tiffany & Co. jewels
Dua Lipa in Versace
Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli
Billie Eilish in Rick Owens
Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood
Halsey in Pressiat
Japanese Breakfast in Valentino
H.E.R. in Dundas
Jack Harlow (L) in Givenchy and Lil Nas X in Balmain
Doja Cat in Atelier Versace
Kourtney Kardashian in Et Ochs and Travis Barker in Givenchy with an archive Raf Simons coat