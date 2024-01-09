Graniph readies a ‘Dragon Ball’ collaboration for Chinese New Year

Japanese apparel brand Graniph has unveiled its Chinese New Year collaboration with Dragon Ball, the iconic TV anime series,

The Dragon Ball collaboration apparel collection pays homage to the beloved anime created by Akihiro Yama, which has captivated audiences across the world since its debut in 1984. The collection boasts a range of stylish items, including jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, slippers, caps, and much more, all adorned with captivating designs inspired by the beloved anime series.

Dragon Ball’s gripping narrative follows the adventures of its protagonist, Goku, as he embarks on a quest to collect all seven Dragon Balls. The series is renowned for its powerful battle sequences, expansive world-building, and a cast of charismatic and humorous characters. Fans can expect a range of apparel items that reflect the series’ vibrant personality, featuring beloved characters including Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, and the mischievous Pilaf gang.

The highly anticipated Dragon Ball collaboration apparel collection will be available in stores starting from January 16th, 2024. Fans can head to any Graniph store, aside from outlet stores, to explore the diverse range of Dragon Ball-themed clothing. Enthusiasts can also now browse and pre-order the collection through Graniph’s Online Store.

Images: Graniph