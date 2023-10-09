GrowthRing & Supply connects Kowloon and Taipei with Vans collaboration

GrowthRing & Supply is collaborating with Vans Taiwan for an exclusive capsule dropping exclusively at PPP in Taipei.

From its home base in Kowloon, Hong Kong, GRS continues to connect the dots throughout Southeast Asia and the world, spreading its love for handmade vintage clothing and classic cars. For its next stop, it sets up booth at Vans Taiwan’s 万斯冰果屋 (Ice and Fruit Room) pop-up.

Other Hong Kong brands are in attendance including streetwear label/shop ASTERISK and Little Hut, a gallery space from Hong Kong’s toy company HOW2Work. Taiwan’s very own are also participating in the event including Taiwan’s toy company Paradise Toy, streetwear brand Lonely Hearts Club, and woodwork company Start From Zero which has outposts in both Hong Kong and Taiwan.

Available from GRS are Pixiu symbol shirts & shorts as well as lightweight off-white herringbone twill work jackets and pants with hand stencil work. Heavy-washed tees feature “Off The Wall” markings over Kowloon type, and rounding out the assortment are hand-quilted “Kowloon” and “Chifeng” caps finished in GRS’ signature fade with motorsport checkers on the visor.

The GRS x VANS collection is now available exclusively at the PPP space in Taipei. The event will run until October 10, 10 p.m. local time. Select collaborative merchandise is also available online.

Location:

PPP

Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District,

Lane 26, Section 2, Zhongshan N Rd, 2號1樓

Images: GrowthRing & Supply