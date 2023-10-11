Hermès brings quiet luxury to winter months with its FW2023 footwear collection

Accessories are a big part of the Hermès universe, but it’s never just about a bag, bangle, or pair of shoes at the French Maison. The focus on elevated living, breathing new life into classic templates, and impeccable craftsmanship has always been a big part of its ethos. And Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski knew just how to convey that sense of pride and heritage in the shoes for Hermès Fall/Winter 2023 footwear collection.

The perfect boots, for example, can be had for the colder months ahead, thanks to her interpretation of the over-the-knee staple. Here, she taps into the brand’s equestrian roots without losing sight of the modern woman, creating pairs that would’ve looked just as chic by the flanks of a horse in a Nevada ranch as it would on the streets in Paris. But it’s the details that really count here, and on a black calfskin pair it comes in the form of a ‘H’ stitching down its front – a subtle motif only those in the know would recognise. On another, it’s the more recognisable but equally understated ‘Kelly’ buckle.

Pumps, loafers and derbies continue to be big this season, and at Hermès they’re defined by buttery soft calfskin and elevated by luxurious touches, such as Kelly buckles and metallized finishes – enough to be head-turning but never taking away from the rest of the outfit. The men’s options this season, come with chunkier rugged soles, making them perfect with jeans, khakis or tapered tailored pants for any occasion.

‘For easy days, there are always sneakers, which come peppered with sprightly shades of blue, orange, and red that’ll add a pep to your step on even the dreariest of winter days. Hermès sandals, which are now a staple with the fashion set, are now rendered in autumn-approved shades of dusty rose and purple, with crepe satin fabric that gleam under the light to give any neutral cold-weather ensemble a little more life. Those who prefer it cosier will love the shearling version, an adorable, fuzzier take on the cult favourite shoe that’s taken the world by storm.

Shop Hermès’ Fall/Winter 2024 collection in stores or online here.