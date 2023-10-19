Hermès challenges the concept of light and shadows with Les Jeux de l’Ombre

The enigmatic nature of shadow and light has fascinated mankind for years, for as different as they both are, one cannot exist without the other.

In theory, a shadow is the absence of light; but yet it’s also made of light, as the light rays that travel past the edges of an object are what makes the outline of the shadow. With this fascinating paradox in mind, Hermès presents the Les Jeux de l’Ombre, a high jewellery collection that explores this complex relationship.

Designed by Pierre Hardy, who’s responsible for some of Hermès’ most iconic jewels to date, the collection tethers between pure light and intangible shadows. Like all of his creations, the jewels take centre stage here, only this time they’re set atop soft black contours, giving the illusion that the necklaces themselves are casting shadows onto the skin.

“We always talk about light and sparkle in jewelry, so I wanted to take the opposite approach,” said Hardy. “In the performing arts, I’ve always loved the incandescent effect of the spotlights as well as the shadows they cast onto the stage floor. I find this distortion of light very appealing. The collection is a response to this desire: to poeticise the form taken by shadow”

But it’s not all black and white here; diamonds and coloured gemstones are used to great effect, their brilliance and colours standing out more against the inky backdrop than if they were merely set within a bezel or a claw. The Lueurs du jour rings, earrings, and necklace are perfect examples of this, featuring a black jade that’s been hand-worked to a satin finish to bring out the radiance of the imperial topaz, baguette-cut diamonds, and moonstones.

Meanwhile, the Ombres mobiles pieces turn to titanium instead. Set into rose gold and stretched like long shadows, the inky material on a ring sees diamonds, yellow chrysoberyl, and pink and green tourmalines become a wearable objet d’art.

While shadows are always associated with light, Hardy too wanted to play on the idea of shadows existing as independent entities with the Miroir d’ombre suite. Here, a cushion-cut, three-carat yellow diamond stands out against a “shadow” of sapphires, while a cascading pair of earrings see 3.77 carats of diamonds sparkle against black spinel.

The Lumières brutes series of rings and earrings focus on rough and uncut stones, which tempers with light quite differently than its polished counterparts. The jagged rawness of pessartite garnets, rhodolite, and yellow diamonds contrast the smooth surfaces made of pavé stones, celebrating the precious gemstones in their original form as treasures of the earth.

The Chaîne d’ombre pays tribute to the iconic Hermès’ Chaîne d’ancre, with the motif reimagined with flat-cut white diamonds, black spinels, and blue sapphires, a feat that required more than 700 hours of gem-setting, and almost 2,000 hours of craftsmanship.

And of course in keeping with Hermès’ equestrian heritage, Hardy reinterpreted the horse’s whip in the Fouet ombré necklace, juxtaposing the pavé-set brown diamonds and baguette-cut diamonds with a shadow of midnight-blue sapphires, the perfect interpretation of Hermès’ timeless codes with the ethereal concept that is light and shadow.

Find out more about the Hermès Les Jeux de l’Ombre collection here.