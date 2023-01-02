7 classic high-top sneakers for men to splurge on right away

A sneaker type that no sneakerhead can do without is a high-top sneaker. With its collar reaching just a bit above the ankle, these shoes crown a sneaker collection for the way they stand out. Think of the iconic Air Jordans and the Converse Chuck Taylors.
High-top sneakers came into existence decades ago. They were known for their comfort and ability to reduce the risk of ankle injury for basketball players and how they also resembled the then trending ankle boots. While the basketball shoes evolved over the years, the classic high-top design stayed and embarked on its own revolutionary journey in the ever-changing sneaker fashion landscape. The design kept gaining popularity as more and more brands started releasing their versions of the shoe in distinctive styles and colourways.
Along with providing comfort, specifically for long commutes and activities like trekking and hiking, the versatility of high-top sneakers in terms of styling is commendable. While they look cool and voguish with slim-fit denims and shorts, there is no outfit high tops won’t elevate. For instance, both the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG (Buy it for HKD 1,299 on Nike) and the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 (Buy it for HKD 762 on Nordstrom) will look incredible paired with any type of outfit and are must-haves in every shoe closet. Hence, if you’ve been looking for a reason to invest in a classic high-top sneaker or add yet another one to your collection, this is your sign.
Check out the best men’s high-top sneakers down below
(Main and Featured Image Courtesy: Nike)
Jump To / Table of Contents
This pair of Puma kicks that’s crafted in calf leather in s striking black hue are comfortable and stylish enough to be worn anywhere. Made with a branded insole and a ridged rubber sole, the pair features front lace-up fastening that ensures ease and a snug fit. The subtle brand logos keep the design sophisticated and timeless.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The one range that comes to everybody’s mind even at the slightest mention of high-top sneakers is the Air Jordans. They are a cult classic, a niche in themselves reigning in the sneaker industry since 1985 in distinctive colourways. Featuring a premium leather make, comfortable cushioning and classic detailing, the pair has an Air-Sole unit in the heel for lightweight cushioning while the design also retains original details.
Image: Courtesy Nike
Fashioned in a lightweight and durable canvas upper, rubber sole, OrthoLite insole and a timeless silhouette is the Chuck Taylor All-Star 70. A hot-selling design ever since its first release, these Converse high-top sneakers are admired for their simplicity and a design that has never changed. And of course, the unmissable All-Star ankle patch that’s not just the brand’s logo but also represents understated class.
Image: Courtesy Nordstrom
Another high-top classic by Nike that has people obsessing is the Air Force 1 High ‘07 LV8 EMB. These are legendary shoes that are marked with features like crisp overlays, bold accents, a padded high-cut collar and a hook-and-loop closure. From rubber outsole with signature pivot circle pattern for traction and Air cushioning to padded ankle and cupsole design, everything is designed to lend you optimum comfort and durability. The colourway of this pair is inspired by handcrafted liquors to add an artisan touch.
Image: Courtesy Nike
With practicality channelled into a stylish design, these high-top sneakers by Vans take Gilbert Crockett’s classic pro model a notch higher for enhanced performance. It boasts impeccable features like the reinforced Duracap for unrivalled durability, Popcush footbeds for premium cushioning and impact protection and a Wafflecup construction for maximum support. If you are looking for a pair that promises both comfort and an upbeat style, Vans Crockett High should be your pick.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
The Giuseppe Zanotti high-top sneakers with a black and white leather make with flat rubber sole also makes for a great pick. With perforations, sturdy ankle collars and simplistic branding, this pair will amp up your shoe game. It makes for a highly voguish designer pick that’s perfect for any sneakerhead to add to their collection.
Image: Courtesy Farfetch
Released as a new-age take of the hardwood hero of the ’80s, the Forum 84 Hi Shoes feature all the OG details and the timeless design. Flaunting the ankle-stabilising crisscross strap, the pair is fashioned using premium leather in a green and white colourway. The perforated toe, serrated stripes, gold-hued logo branding together lend the piece an elegant finish.
Image: Courtesy Adidas
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: High-top sneakers are shoes that end slightly above the wearer’s ankle as compared to mid-tops that stop right at the ankle. They provide a snug fit around your ankles and enable secure movement.
Answer: High-top sneakers, as compared to regular ones (or low tops), reduce the risk of ankle injuries, making them a great pick for longer commutes and activities like mountaineering, trekking and, of course, playing basketball. While they might lead to movement restrictions, high tops have a better grip around the ankle and are usually more durable than low-top sneakers.
Answer: High-top sneakers can be paired and styled with all types of clothing, including trousers, denims, shorts and joggers. Wearing high-tops with shorts can amp up your look by pairing them with crew socks underneath that show. Joggers that cinch right above the collar of your high tops look immensely flattering and so does your other bottom wear like pants and jeans folded or altered up to the shoe’s collar.
Answer: While a lot of people prefer tucking their jeans in their high tops, having them stop right above the shoe’s collar lends a cleaner and better look. Get your denims tailored or fold them up so that they slightly touch the rim of the collar and are neither too high up nor too low below.
Answer: Yes, wearing socks with high-top sneakers is a trend that’s very much in and looks absolutely stunning. From ankle-length socks to crew socks, you can pair them all in complementing or contrasting hues and prints.
Answer: Yes, high-top sneakers can be styled with shorts for both men and women.