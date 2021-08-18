It’s a good year for Hong Kong’s 117-year-old ‘Ding Ding’ trams: Their unmistakable shade of emerald green — the result of leftover military factory paint from World War II — earned them a special “HK Tram Green” designation from Pantone, while Guinness World Records also recognised them as the “largest fleet of double-decker trams in service”. Tie it all together with Hong Kong’s most decorated Olympics performance in history, and you’ve got a trifecta of reasons to celebrate.

And celebrate we will — at least for one day. 18 August (Wednesday! Today!) marks Hong Kong Tramways’ Free Ride Day, offering you, eco-conscious public-transit-taker, a full HK$2.60 discount on the best land-bound way to traverse Hong Kong.

The city also plans to hold a series of celebration including a pop-up store and various other HK Tram Green crossovers to be announced later. In the meantime, we’ve picked the most stylish ways to show your Hong Kong spirit.

aaizél’s open-back satin-crepe halterneck top (HK$2,130) You’ve got to click through; there’s no gallery function for me to show you this here. This aaizél top’s open back — tethered together only with a single very thin strap — is so pretty. Like something you’d dream up with napkins at a particularly dull dinner table. SHOP HERE

Aquazzura’s Nights 75 PVC slingback pumps (HK$8,550) Personality heels! A straight tapered heel meanders within the vicinity of extremely boring. This Aquazzura pair is anything but, dilating into crystal-embellished disco ball-esque stilettos that are begging for a night out in town. Painting the town red — nay, green. SHOP HERE

Halpern’s belted satin blazer (HK$5,200) There’s something so luxuriously decadent about a glossy satin sheen. Satin opera gloves. Satin sheets. This satin Halpern blazer, making a well-argued case for wearing outerwear — and only outerwear. The matching pants are beautiful, but I’d also wear this with the tiniest micro-skirt I can find. SHOP HERE

Isabel Marant Étoile’s Inaya embroidered jersey track pants (HK$4,420) For those of us who joined and promptly quit the eighth-grade track team, fear not! You can still dress the part in these Isabel Marant Étoile track pants. Which, in my opinion, are much cooler; they have an elongated split-seam that runs up to the knee. SHOP HERE

Bea Bongiasca’s Vine earrings (HK$4,885) All green, gold and shining in crystals, these Bea Bongiasca earrings are money. SHOP HERE

Monse’s asymmetric wrap-effect midi dress (HK$5,200) Monse does as Monse does, with pieces like this wrap-effect midi dress that hides away so many fun parts that take second and third glances to really appreciate. Well, really appreciate the piece’s tucked-under pleated panels and its perfect shade of verdant. SHOP HERE

Rowen Rose’s oversized cable-knit wool sweater (HK$4,547.81) What’s more autumnal than the twisty, winding paths of cable knit? Not much! Rowen Rose’s half-zip wool sweater is an emerald stunner; its squared-off zip pull is almost jewellery. Pair this neckline with your best dainty chained necklaces. SHOP HERE

Bottega Veneta’s Jodie mini leather tote (HK$15,300) If there’s an It-bag doing the most at haunting wish-lists and carts that were left to loiter at checkout, I’d bet money it’s Bottega Veneta’s Jodie leather tote. In all of its knotted handle and intrecciato leather goodness. There’s also a much brighter green variation, but it didn’t fit the Hong Kong Tram Green brief. SHOP HERE

STAUD’s Elliot vegan leather straight-leg pants (HK$2,450) There’s no denying the very timely, very cool straight-leg cut of these STAUD pants — not to mention the vegan leather make. Style these through autumn with white tops and white accessories; the contrast white topstitching on this pair calls for it. SHOP HERE