Hop on the self-expression train with the PUMA x Palomo Spain collection

PUMA’s latest collaboration, takes a look at team sports through a retro lens with Palomo Spain.

With the 2022 World Cup up and running in such celebratory fashion, people all over the world have the possibilities to watch their favourite football players on the pitch. They are all decked in their respective uniforms and some even have slight signature accessories.

When the footballers are not on the field, however, things might just be a tad different. For some, their off-field lives could be a complete 180-degree switch. To capture that uniqueness, PUMA and Palomo Spain have joined forces. In addition to delving into team sports with a nostalgic touch as well as leading the zeitgeist’s enigmatic push of individuality and self-expression, the exclusive collaboration sees a collection taking inspiration from footballer stars of the 1970s.

Together with Palomo Spain — known for its gender-neutral and couture-infused designs, the all-new pieces explore the glamour of that decade’s fashion. Flamboyance and extravagance are two keywords at the core of the project, with Dutch footballer legend Johann Cruyff being one of Founder and Creative Director, Alejandro Gómez Palomo’s subject of reference for the apparels.

The colour palette for the PUMA x Palomo Spain collection ranges from vivid yellow, burgundy, and navy blue to white and beige. Created and made to appear timeless and comforting, classic team sports references adorn all the fluid styles. In the ensemble of expressive apparel offerings, you will find highlights such as a printed long jersey top, a nylon coat, and a football-inspired half-zipped polo. For this special coming together, the team has also designed an undulating PUMA x Palomo Spain emblem.

The collaboration with Palomo Spain is PUMA’s latest partnership in 2022, which also includes an all-new second collection with AMI. Ranging from RM199 to RM1,799, the PUMA x Palomo Spain selection is available at PUMA Sunway Pyramid, PUMA Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and PUMA KLCC as well as online.

(All photos by PUMA)