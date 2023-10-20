How BLACKPINK has aced the coordinated style game

BLACKPINK has conquered it all in the music industry – whether it’s chart-topping hits or headlining Coachella. However, their impact on the fashion world is not to be taken lightly either. These K-pop queens have a knack for setting trends and inspiring fashionistas all around the globe. BLACKPINK’s flawless coordinated style outfits are almost as impeccable as their choreography on stage. They plan their outfits seamlessly, without it appearing forced or cheesy. Instead of wearing similar outfits, they infuse each coordinated look with their individual styles, resulting in a unified overall appearance.

The band’s versatility in their fashion choices is quite impressive. They constantly pique our interest by smoothly transitioning from designer gowns on the red carpet to stylish and casual street fashions. Their vibrant, eye-catching colour palette exploration is fascinating. They look effortlessly elegant in various colours of pink or edgy black-and-white combinations. After 7 years of record-breaking success, their future with YG Entertainment seems uncertain. Now, Jennie is once again exploring her solo journey with her new song “You & Me” while Lisa is making headlines for her explicit and sultry performance at the Crazy Horse Paris show. The band has always inspired fans to keep it stylish. So today, let’s go over some of BLACKPINK’s most memorable coordinated outfits.

BLACKPINK’s coordinated style outfits decoded

1. Coachella 2023 Weekend One: Black-Pink

Headlining Coachella is a dream come true for any musician. Before performing “Pink Venom,” their first song of the night, the members walked onto the stage wearing modernised hanboks, a traditional Korean garment type. They later took these garments off to unveil their stunning Dolce & Gabbana suits.

Jennie wore a DG crystal-embroidered black leather cropped biker jacket with a pink see-through bustier embellished with black crystal-embroidered roses on the décolleté to the event. She accessorised with a pair of high-waisted pink satin shorts with crystal mesh trimming and an asymmetrical pink lace sash. She finished off her appearance with black leather DG logo fabric army boots on platform heels.

Jisoo wore a DG black satin bustier with a pleated pink silk chiffon décolleté, adorned with ton sur ton pink crystals and a pink chiffon embroidered rose. She wore it with black satin shorts with asymmetrical pink chiffon ruffles and platform black leather DG logo fabric army boots. She also accessorised with pink crystal-embroidered arm bracelets and pink organza rings.

Rosé wore a black lace slip dress with a black chiffon embroidered rose and a black cropped fringed gilet by DG. She accessorised the dress with a black leather belt from the re-edition D&G Spring/Summer 2010 collection, giving it a Western-inspired twist.

Lisa embraced her edgy look by wearing a crisscross blouse with sheer shimmering sleeves and black shorts with lace-up ties and fabric attached to the sides.

2. Coachella 2023 Weekend Two — Pink Venom

BLACKPINK made a spectacular arrival in custom-made baby pink costumes designed by Mugler during the second weekend of Coachella. Jennie wore a dramatic corset with trousers, while Lisa wore a corset top with flared trousers with beautiful thigh cut-outs. Jisoo wore a stylish tiny skirt, while Rosé wore a gorgeous mini dress with a glittering Tiffany & Co. necklace.

3. Coachella 2023 Weekend Two: Black & White with Silver

After Lisa’s solo performance, the quartet came back on stage each dressed differently by designers David Koma and Mugler. Lisa wore a David Koma crystal-embellished fish hook chainmail halter-neck shirt with a miniskirt for the “Money” video shoot. She completed her look with a trendy white and black motorbike jacket by South Korean fashion company Debby Upper.

Rosé wore a sheer embellished black dress from Koma’s 2023 resort collection, which she layered over a black belted bra and complemented with Dr Martens platform combat boots.

Jisoo wore an asymmetric metallic ensemble by David Koma, which included a mirror chainmail halter-neck top and black shorts with silver floral decorations.

Jennie, on the other hand, opted for an all-white look that included a Koma belted bra and midi skirt, as well as a Mugler cut-out bodysuit. She completed the look with white steel-toe Charles & Keith Jules Leather Chelsea Boots in White.

4. MTV Video Music Awards 2022

Lisa became the first female K-pop artist to win Best K-Pop at the 2022 VMAs. And the K-pop girl group showed us four different ways to style black outfits while coordinating with friends. Lisa looked lovely in a Celine gown with a bustier top that dropped into a sweeping train, ideal for the red carpet. Lisa complemented her crystal-encrusted manicure with a Bulgari sautoir necklace and a signature Serpenti bracelet.

Jisoo stunned in a Dior flowery lace dress from the Cruise 2023 collection. Her skirt featured interesting floral designs, including roses, and she paired it with classic patent leather Dior pumps. Pink touches in her manicure and Cartier jewellery, including earrings from the Beautés du Monde collection, completed the look.

Jennie, who was dressed from head to toe in Chanel, added a trendy edge to the red carpet. She combined a ruched halterneck crop top with a pleated satin skirt to show off her toned bod. She wore gorgeous Chanel pumps below, and her accessories included a white gold Chanel ear cuff and matte black nails.

Rosé however went for a contemporary style in a draped Saint Laurent minidress that showed off her legs, which she complemented with Gianvito Rossi’s patent leather heels. Tiffany & Co. jewellery, including Schlumberger Flame Ear Clips, a Rope Three-row X ring, and a Rope Four-row X-ring, added to her glitz.

5. Coachella 2019

Once again, BLACKPINK members coordinated in Black & white with silver outfits. And created a scorching impression during their debut at the American music event. Jennie dressed like a badass rapper in an all-white one-piece outfit with elaborate lace and bead details, topped off with white high-cut combat boots.

Jisoo wore a tight mesh top with a jewelled sequin tweed skort-style bottom to complete her jewelled tweed look.

Lisa’s dress, with its brilliant jewelled ensemble, stole the show. She wore a tank-style crop top with jewel embellishments that matched her clean-cut little skirt.

Rose, on the other hand, radiated a diva-like attitude in her black high-low gown with a glitter finish and ruffle design element.

6. The 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards 2019

At the 2019 Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards, BLACKPINK embraced a black-and-white theme in their outfits. Rose wore an all-white ensemble with an angelic vibe, while Jennie rocked a black jacket and shorts set accented with structured white piping. Jisoo’s outfit featured black lace details on a white top, complementing her charming presence. Whereas, Lisa opted for a white dress with black fringes on top, suiting her easygoing personality.

7. Melon Music Awards 2016

BLACKPINK created a great impression at the Melon Music Awards even during their debut era in 2016. They arrived in schoolgirl-inspired apparel with a black and red motif, instantly captivating the eye of K-pop fans with their chic and youthful presence.

