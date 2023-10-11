Nike refurbished: You can now buy pre-used Nike sneakers online at steal deals

The wait for ‘sale season’ for sneakerheads eagerly anticipating discounts on their favourite kicks is officially over. Nike has just launched an exciting online platform where you can purchase refurbished Nike shoes and footwear at up to 50% off.

Dubbed Nike Refurbished, the online site gives a second life to sneakers and allows you to buy your cherished Nike footwear at throwaway prices. The program is actually a digital version of the initiative that Nike introduced in April 2021 as part of its ongoing ‘Move to Zero’ mission.

If this news has scratched your shopping itch, it’s time to get your wish list ready and learn everything about the cool initiative.

Nike Refurbished makes online sneaker shopping more sustainable

Nike Refurbished, the digital platform, is another cool initiative which is part of Nike’s commitment to sustainability. This venture takes in returns, exchanges and shoes with minor imperfections and gives them a second life. You can explore a wide range of categories, including men’s and women’s performance shoes, sliders, sandals and more.

While Nike Refurbished footwear was initially available only at select physical stores, it’s now making its mark online. Nike’s ultimate aim? A circular, zero-carbon, zero-waste future. As Nike puts it, “While Nike Refurbished footwear is available at select Nike stores, we are also testing offering Nike Refurbish products online to extend the life of authentic Nike products at a value price.”

How to buy and sell refurbished Nike shoes

Participating in this program is pretty easy.

You can bring your beloved pair of Nike sneakers to a participating Nike store near you. Each shoe listed on Nike Refurbished receives one of three condition gradings: ‘Like New’, ‘Gently Worn’ or ‘Slightly Imperfect’. Once your sneakers qualify for the Refurbished program, they undergo a close hand-cleaning process, overseen by Nike’s team of experts, and are subsequently assigned a condition grade.

Like New signifies sneakers that are either perfect or nearly so, with no discernible flaws or signs of wear.

Gently Worn is used for pairs in ‘great condition’, showing minimal wear or minor imperfections.

Slightly Imperfect applies to sneakers that exhibit no major damage but may feature slight stains, marks, fading or other aesthetic blemishes.

It’s essential to note that not every refurbished item may meet sale criteria, though Nike ensures that nothing goes to waste. Unsellable items are either donated or recycled, giving them a whole new purpose.

Deals and discounts on refurbished Nike shoes for sale

As refurbished items are sourced differently, sizes and colours for specific models may have limited availability. As such, Nike encourages shoppers to regularly check the platform for updated stock.

As for the discounts on refurbished items, they may vary depending on the shoes’ condition, with some products seeing impressive price reductions of up to 50% off on the original retail price.

Where can you buy these refurbished Nike shoes?

You can explore the current selection by visiting refurbished.nike.com.

This is your gateway to discovering incredible deals on Nike’s refurbished shoes without leaving the comfort of your home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Nike sell refurbished sneakers?

Yes, Nike sells refurbished sneakers through their online platform, Nike Refurbished, offering discounts of up to 50% off on used kicks and footwear.

