How to wear the Barbiecore trend

This fashion trend is derived from a figure that adores the pinkest of pink colours. With the release of the Barbie movie this year, the Barbiecore trend has got us all decked out in this glaring hue.

It’s not difficult to imagine what the Barbiecore trend is all about, given its name, and although the term hasn’t been in use for long, the trend was actually formed a few years before trailers for Barbie were released.

What is the Barbiecore trend all about?

Mattel’s Barbie dolls hit the shelves for the first time in 1959 and have always been good friends with girls around the world. The most prominent aspect that was derived from Barbie’s style is that she can’t get enough of pink colour, alongside a select few distinct style elements. Apart from Nicki Minaj whose style answers to the doll aesthetics, even high-end brands like Valentino have contributed to the power of the Barbiecore trend with an electrifying Pink PP Collection in 2022.

Now in 2023, with the hype around Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film, the Barbiecore trend is definitely growing stronger than ever.

Below, we look into the trend and sum up five ways to wear the Barbiecore trend. Needless to say, the key colour is going to be pink.

5 ways to wear the Barbiecore trend

Mini dresses and flare

Barbie has is a petite girl and likes to accentuate her femininity with mini dresses. A short pink dress, with or without stockings, is the key to the Barbiecore fashion trend. Alternatively, long frilly dresses or flared pants can also work, as they give out a regal, princess-like feel.

Sparkles and feathers

Barbie loves statement-making accessories on her clothes, and two of her favourites are sparkles and feathers. The dynamic materials attract the eye, so sporting even a simple yet dazzling pink dress could easily enhance the Barbiecore quality of your look.

Block heels

We’re seeing a lot of celebrities who adore the Barbiecore trend go out with high-platform pumps — some of them are so high that they don’t even look real. This is the key point; the unrealistically high block heel makes the overall look feel almost cartoon-esque. If you can opt for jelly block heels, the look will come out even more plastic and fantastic.

Holographic and playful accessories

Without accessories, Barbie would feel too naked. She always has a pair of earrings on, whether they’re holographic, colourful, or flowery. She also likes to wear a bracelet, hair band, beret, and a pair of sunglasses from time to time.

Roller skates

As seen in the trailer of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie trailer, Barbie and Ken love roller skates. We saw some neon yellow in-line skates, which are the result of an official collaboration between the film and Impala, a Melbourne-based brand. On the other hand, if you’re more into the classic 90s’ quad skates, by all means skate around to Jessica Simpson’s iconic hit.

