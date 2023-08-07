facebook
Human Made quotes Yoda in latest T-Shirt release
Style
07 Aug 2023 04:47 PM

Human Made quotes Yoda in latest T-Shirt release

Aaron Chow
Editor

NIGO‘s Human Made is back with a new collaboration, working with Lucasfilm for a series of Star Wars tees quoting the
legendary Jedi Master, Yoda.

Three quotes — “May the force be with you,” “Always in motion is the future,” and “Do or do not. There is no try” — are printed across black and white tees in liquid serif font. Yoda’s unmistakable silhouette is featured on the fabric tags placed on the left sleeve and Human Made’s face logo appears in red and yellow on the inside tags. As usual, the Human Made tees are made of uneven slub yarn, offering a soft texture and rounded silhouette.

The tees are set to release on August 8 at 11 a.m. JST (10 a.m. HKT) exclusively at the Human Made Online Store.

 

