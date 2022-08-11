JOYCE prepares to bid farewell to its Central flagship boutique

“Finale” pays tribute to all the moments and memories made at JOYCE’s New World Tower boutique over the years.

The JOYCE boutique on Queens Road Central has long been a stalwart landmark for locals and tourists alike, with its imaginative and picture-perfect window displays and founder Joyce Ma’s name emblazoned above the crowds passing below. But change seems to be the only constant in Hong Kong these days, and the 52-year-old retailer has announced one final curtain call for its famed Central flagship, which will depart its New World Tower location on 14 September.

“Finale”, the final visual concept for JOYCE’s Central boutique, is a tribute to the names and faces that have passed through the space over the years, from its founder, family and friends to the legends of fashion and entertainment who came for parties, for appearances or simply to shop the retailer’s ever-eclectic curation of fits.

A six-post grid on JOYCE’s Instagram also offers a nostalgic glimpse back at memories made over the years, from a visit by fashion’s Lord of Darkness Rick Owens to a night of being wild with Maggie Cheung, Rodarte and Wing Shya. There’s even a selection of covers and editorials from JOYCE Magazine, launched in 1986 as the world’s first retailer-driven editorial publication.

However, unlike many of the Hong Kong mainstays that have closed permanently or unmoored themselves from the city in recent months, JOYCE will simply be relocating. The retailer will open its new flagship in Pacific Place this September. Still, we’re gonna miss those windows.

Check out “Finale” between now and 14 September.

JOYCE, 16-18 Queens Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, +852 2810 1120