“Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung joins Season 2… of a Calvin Klein campaign

29 Oct 2021 12:30 PM

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
While it remains unclear if Netflix’s hit series Squid Game is getting a sequel — it will if the Halloween Costume Industrial Complex has anything to say about it — one of the series’ breakout performers is starring in a second season of her own.

In photos posted to her Instagram, South Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok (aka “Player 067”) in the series, shows off some new shots for Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Season 2. Ever since appearing in Netflix’s most-watched original series ever — 142 million households tuned-in during just the first month — it’s been a busy month for Jung: She was named Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador, and her Instagram following skyrocketed (over 22.7 million at press time), making her the most-followed Korean actress on the entire platform.

Not bad for a Squid Game contestant.

Select pieces from Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Season 2 include the Organic Cotton Heavyweight Logo T-Shirt, the ’90s Fit Jeans, the Recycled Polyester Alpaca Cardigan and the Organic Cotton Rib Strap Bralette and Briefs. Jung wears #MyCalvins like the rest of us — but, you know, much better.

See all the photos from the collection below.

HoYeon Jung @hoooooyeony
HoYeon Jung @hoooooyeony
HoYeon Jung @hoooooyeony

Nathan Erickson
Editor-in-Chief
Made in Seoul and based in Hong Kong, Nathan has covered food, fashion and music from New York to Paris to Oaxaca. He enjoys street photography, buying too many hooded sweatshirts and he'll never turn down a tequila soda. Catch him on weekends hiking trails all over Hong Kong in hopes of finding his idol, Chow Yun-fat.
