“Squid Game” star HoYeon Jung joins Season 2… of a Calvin Klein campaign

While it remains unclear if Netflix’s hit series Squid Game is getting a sequel — it will if the Halloween Costume Industrial Complex has anything to say about it — one of the series’ breakout performers is starring in a second season of her own.

In photos posted to her Instagram, South Korean actress and model HoYeon Jung, who played Kang Sae-byeok (aka “Player 067”) in the series, shows off some new shots for Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Season 2. Ever since appearing in Netflix’s most-watched original series ever — 142 million households tuned-in during just the first month — it’s been a busy month for Jung: She was named Louis Vuitton’s global ambassador, and her Instagram following skyrocketed (over 22.7 million at press time), making her the most-followed Korean actress on the entire platform.

Not bad for a Squid Game contestant.

Select pieces from Heron Preston for Calvin Klein Season 2 include the Organic Cotton Heavyweight Logo T-Shirt, the ’90s Fit Jeans, the Recycled Polyester Alpaca Cardigan and the Organic Cotton Rib Strap Bralette and Briefs. Jung wears #MyCalvins like the rest of us — but, you know, much better.

See all the photos from the collection below.

HoYeon Jung @hoooooyeony

