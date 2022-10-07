‘Bling Empire’ star Kane Lim becomes the newest brand ambassador of Fenty Beauty

Kane Lim, the Singaporean reality TV star from Netflix’s Bling Empire, is the newest ‘face partner’ of the globally renowned brand Fenty Beauty. The billion-dollar brand that is owned by beauty mogul and singer Rihanna, announced the news on social media, on 10 May.

Here’s all we know about the partnership between Fenty Beauty and Kane Lim

The official Instagram account of Fenty Beauty shared pictures of Lim, from the campaign, to announce the news. The TV star looked dapper while flaunting his makeup in the pictures that were captioned, “BLING BLING! Introducing our newest #FentyFacePartner — Kane Lim @kanelk_k! Stay tuned for the Fenty Beauty and @fentyskin serves. Welcome to the Fenty Fam! (sic)”

This partnership makes the 31-year-old, the first Southeast Asian brand ambassador for Fenty beauty. The campaign that Lim is a part of will debut in Sephora’s flagship store in Singapore, in May.

Kane Lim on Fenty Beauty campaign

The philanthropist and real estate developer aims to reduce the stigma around men’s skincare through the campaign. In an interview with People, Lim said, “I think a lot of times Asian men don’t feel comfortable discussing skincare and beauty and for me to be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m using foundation’ and wearing it proudly is very powerful. It’s breaking barriers.”

He also spoke about how this partnership came into existence and his friendship with Rihanna. The TV star said, “When season one of Bling dropped, She was like, ‘So, when is season two coming out?’ From there, we’d DM emojis and fun stuff. She’s the sweetest person and when this came about I said, ‘You helped me a lot.’ This just means so much to me.”

Lim also explained that the whole experience has been extremely humbling for him and this campaign has helped him discover new confidence in himself.

