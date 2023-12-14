Kanye West appoints Gosha Rubchinskiy as YEEZY’s Head of Design

After hosting a surprise performance and listening party in Miami for Vultures, Ye’s highly-anticipated joint album with Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West now announces Russian designer Gosha Rubchinskiy as the new Head of Design at YEEZY. The position was previously held by ex-Nike ACG director Nur Abbas.

You may know Rubchinskiy from his eponymous brand ГОША РУБЧИНСКИЙ which has partnered with a number of global brands including Burberry, Sergio Tacchini, and Adidas Football during the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup. Amidst working on various independent projects, much of which are rooted in his passion for photography, Rubchinskiy also co-runs PACCBET, a casual diffusion line he started together with professional skater Tolia Titaev.

In 2018, at the height of his popularity, Rubchinskiy was involved in a controversy in which he was accused of coercing a 16-year-old boy into sending explicit photographs of himself. While the screenshots show Rubchinskiy requesting photographs from the minor in question, Rubchinskiy’s team denies any wrongdoing, maintaining that all actions taken were a regular part of model casting. No criminal charges were filed, but Rubchinskiy’s personal brand was no doubt tarnished. His appointment at YEEZY brings the designer back into the limelight as he’s set to lead one of the strongest brands in streetwear and culture.

Below is the official statement from the ГОША РУБЧИНСКИЙ (Gosha Rubchinskiy) label.

“We’re delighted to introduce the new direction of the Gosha Ruchinkskiy fashion brand as an independent creative powerhouse. Tepping away from the COMME DES GARÇONS and Rassvet Family, our brand is forging its own path.” Under Gosha’s creative leadership we are set to embrace exciting new projects and collaborations that embody our spirit of independence and creative drive. We’re thankful for the continuous support from our community that fuels our journey.”

With Vultures set to drop this week, look for more announcements to follow suit. So far, artists confirmed for the album include Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Offset, Lil Durk, Bump J, and Kanye’s daughter North West. Others such as Young Thug, Future, Playboi Carti, Quavo, and James Blake are expected to appear as well.

Images: Dave Benett/Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images