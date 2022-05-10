Baby Ye wears new Yeezy-Gap-Balenciaga pieces in ‘Life of The Party’ music video

A stroke of marketing genius, Ye’s new music video for “Life of The Party” off Donda 2 is also a moving lookbook of the latest releases from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balencaga collection.

Kanye West, now known as Ye, has just released a new video for the song “Life of the Party” from the deluxe edition of his 2021 album Donda, on the occasion of Mother’s Day (8 May), featuring upcoming pieces from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection. The track also features American rapper André 3000 and showcases Ye’s journey through the years.

More about the song and Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

What does the music video show?

The music video includes photos and videos of Ye from his childhood through his youth and into adulthood. But each of them have been reincorporated with items from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, which is a collaboration between Ye’s Yeezy Gap and the luxury fashion house, headed by creative director Demna Gvasalia.

The video was released just ahead of a new TV commercial of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which is to feature excerpts from the “Life of the Party” video.

A billboard for the collection featuring a young Ye wearing a Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga item was also spotted in New York.

New Yeezy Gap x Balenciaga billboard featuring a young Kanye 👀 pic.twitter.com/RjxwDSN6lj — Kurrco (@Kurrco) May 8, 2022

The upcoming pieces of the collection will be available for purchase globally from 25 May, via the official Yeezy Gap website along with FarFetch, Mytheresa and Luisaviaroma.

Donda, a major hit

Donda was originally released on 29 August 2021, by Apple Music. It rose to the No.1 spot on Apple Music’s Top Albums chart in 152 countries within 24 hours of its release.

The album, which is named after the rapper’s late mother, Donda West, is Ye’s tenth. Having 27 songs, it was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Donda was particularly noteworthy for its promotional strategy, in which a series of live performances were held by Ye, including one in Chicago, where a replica of his childhood home was created as a set.