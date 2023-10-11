Keep these essential tips in mind when buying your first ever designer handbag

At their core, bags serve a practical purpose in most wardrobes, granting those who carry them the capacity to tote their belongings along with them as they go about their day. But as any fashion victim can readily attest to, bags, especially in the case of a designer handbag, can also serve as both status symbols and beacons of style.

The delineating factor that separates the everyday, all-purpose bag of all trades from its considerably more coveted stablemate typically comes down to quality as well as price. And where the latter is concerned, the divide can be pretty considerable especially when one takes into account how even entry-level luxury handbag brands can command anywhere from four to five figures on average, costing well above the average monthly income of a salaried employee.

Predictably, committing to a luxury handbag is not a decision to be taken on a whim, and understandably requires quite a considerable amount of reasonable consideration. From Chanel’s top-shelf offerings to whimsical novelties from Judith Leiber, and practical staples from Coach, the world of luxury handbag shopping can be one fraught with tugged heartstrings and difficult judgment calls.

But with some help and inspiration, navigating the high fashion landscape and nailing down your very first luxury handbag purchase can prove to be a truly exhilarating chapter in everyone’s personal fashion journey. Bearing that in mind, we have taken the liberty of compiling a quick crash-course guide on what you should keep in mind before you bite the bullet on your inaugural designer bag.

5 Best tips to keep in mind when buying your first designer handbag

1. The bag versus your wardrobe

A luxury handbag can often be considered an expression of your personal sense of style. Hence when scouting down your first piece of designer label arm candy, it is absolutely essential that you consider how well it will integrate with the rest of your wardrobe as a whole.

Don’t make the mistake of buying a bag immediately from a boutique just because it happens to look good with what you’re wearing for the day. Given how much you’re spending, think of the long game and picture how the bag looks with other ensembles, whether in a casual or formal setting. If you can’t see yourself wearing the bag with more than just a handful of your day-to-day looks, it’s probably best to pick something else out.

2. Steer clear of trends

Another good rule of thumb to be mindful of is to steer clear of trends when buying your first luxury handbag. As a business model, fashion operates on a cyclical schedule every year, offering a fresh selection of new designs at every juncture of seasonal change. Coupled with an unrelenting billion-dollar marketing machine, every new bag seen on the shoulders of A-list Hollywood names and influencers alike can appear to be a covetable must-have.

But the truth is, the trendiest handbag from Fall/Winter 2023 is bound to look exceedingly dated by Spring/Summer 2025. This is why when signing off on your first luxury handbag purchase, you should always aim for classic, timeless shapes that are bound to see you through the decades.

3. Classic designer handbags endure

That brings us to the next question: how do you identify a classic designer handbag? While there isn’t a quick and sure way to answer that question, a good way to determine whether a luxury handbag is a classic is generally by looking up how long the bag has been sold by the label. For example, some designer handbag brands such as the Chanel Classic Flap and the Lady Dior have been sold for decades, indicating that they are inherently a part of the brand’s house codes and are unlikely to be discontinued.

Given how these bags will continue to be marketed and promoted by their labels indefinitely, they probably won’t run the risk of appearing too dated in the future either. Of course, it also helps if you pick more neutral colours as well, which include everything from black to browns, beiges, and greys, as they are less likely to be swayed by fads.

4. Pick a bag of all trades

If this is your first designer handbag, it’s probably a good idea to avoid one trick ponies and select a designer handbag brand that can be worn in multiple different ways. Versatility is key when you’re looking to maximise your cost-per-wear, after all. Keep an eye out for details such as crossbody straps, chains, or adjustable shoulder straps, all of which can help extend a bag’s wearability. Added functionality details such as external slip pockets are a fantastic bonus to have on a bag.

This is where size plays another crucial factor. Try to avoid bags that are either too big or too small, as they will likely be best suited for a limited number of scenarios. Instead, aim for the middle ground and choose from designer handbag shapes measuring anywhere between 24cm to 30cm in length. This ensures that they have just enough volume to fit your essentials while being versatile enough to take you from day to night.

5. Materials matter

Finally, be sure to pay close attention to how your designer handbag is made. When you’re paying for quality, you have all the right to expect nothing short of perfection. Be mindful to check for even stitching on the seam of your handbag, as well as clean glazing on the edges of each piece of leather. Where the inside of your bag is concerned, ensure that the lining is taut and smooth, indicating that it has been properly stitched in place. All zippers and moving pieces of hardware should be seamlessly attached to the bag, and move with uninterrupted motion.

On the topic of leather, we strongly advise selecting more resistant leathers for your first designer handbag purchase, such as pebbled calf leather, as they are more resistant to scratches than smooth leather options such as box calf. The leather should feel thick, sturdy, and supple to the touch.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What to look for when buying handbags?

– A few things to keep in mind when buying a handbag is the quality of its construction, its design, and of course, whether if it fits into your budget.

2. What age should I get a designer handbag?

– Designer handbags can be a considerable financial commitment, so only buy a designer handbag at an age when you feel most financially stable.

3. What things do you have to keep in mind if you have to buy a designer handbag?

– When buying a designer handbag, always keep in mind the quality of the bag’s construction as well as its style, to ensure its longevity.

4. Is it worth buying an expensive handbag?

– Designer handbags are worth the money as they are well-crafted using the finest leathers and materials, ensuring that they are robust and fashionable.

Feature and hero image credit: Mona Siswanto/Unpslash, Nassim Boughazi/Unsplash