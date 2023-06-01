Nigo’s KENZO-DOME pays tribute to Paris skateboarding landmark DÔME

KENZO-DOME drops online worldwide on 31 May.

KENZO breaks new ground this summer with its new sneaker collection KENZO-DOME. Blending authentic skater culture with a high-fashion approach, the eagerly anticipated release is the first by Nigo since he began his tenure as Creative Director at the company.

Described as a “minimalist cupsole sneaker drawing inspiration from the mid-1990s skateboarding scene”, KENZO-DOME gets its name from the iconic skate spot DÔME, nestled within the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Its design leans heavily on retro skate footwear from the 90s, with features such as a flat outsole and a puffed-up tongue. Distinctive KENZO branding is engraved on the Napa leather-padded tongue, the heel of the shoe and the side of the outsole, delivering both style and functionality.







Available for both men and women, the sneaker comes in classic skateboarding suede and grained leather, in black, white and beige colourways.

As for the campaign images, London-based artist and filmmaker Frank Lebon captures a very 90s camaraderie vibe featuring a group of skateboarders. The campaign was shot at DÔME, the very place that inspired the sneakers.











Shop the collection from 31 May on KENZO’s official website.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of KENZO)