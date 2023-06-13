Lane Eight releases all-new Relay Trainer in four colourways

Hong Kong-founded Lane Eight is best known for its classic sneaker, the Trainer AD 1. After teasing us with a dozen or so colours of the same model, the local sneaker brand is finally adding to its catalogue with the Relay Trainer.

Touted as the latest versatile, sustainable workout shoe, the Relay Trainer incorporates recycled and naturally-derived materials that maximise performance while reducing the impact on the environment.

Made especially for runs and cardio-centric workouts, the new sneaker combines responsive cushioning and locked-in stability. It has a recycled mesh upper made with post-consumer recycled plastic to keep things breezy; and inner and outer reinforcements for support during quick cuts and lateral movements. Meanwhile, the dual density bio-based midsole, made of algae and sugar cane, offers built-in momentum and additional stability; and a cushy sockliner is composed of ETPU pellets in a PU matrix, designed for all-day wear.

The sleek, minimal design comes in four colourways: Shadow, Breeze, Latte and Key Lime. The first is a sleek black-and-white combination; the second is an all-white sneaker suitable for casual wear; followed by a neutral-toned beige that exudes an air of refinement and elegance; and an eye-catching lime colour that brings a pop to any workout ensemble.

Lane Eight’s Relay Trainer comes in four colourways

The Relay Trainer retails for HK$1,080 on Lane Eight’s official website and stores.