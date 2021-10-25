It’s almost Halloween! Here are 6 very last-minute costume ideas

Squid Game contestant

I know. Where’s the creativity, you howl. You’re livid. I’m sorry. You already know you’d be facing down Halloween weekend against a stampede of teal polyester, because how fortuitous is it that the costume of the season is also very easy to recreate?

Don’t worry about the colourway of your adidas tracksuit if you can’t get your hands on the colour — big, DIY prison numbers on the chest will do the trick. Start thinking about your in-debt backstory to get into character (and if you don’t already have one, lucky you).