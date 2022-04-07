facebook
'Lab Report: LELO x Diesel want to turn you on
'Lab Report: LELO x Diesel want to turn you on

07 Apr 2022

Joey Wong
Editor
‘Lab Report: LELO x Diesel want to turn you on
‘Lab Report: LELO x Diesel want to turn you on

You know what they say. Sex sells. And LELO, luxury sex-tech brand, is selling sex with fashion label Diesel in the form of a world’s-first, collaborative two-piece release.

Now, now. It’s not a pair of vibrator-lined jeans, if that’s where your mind is drifting towards. (Guilty as charged.) Rather, it’s LELO’s best-selling SONA™ Cruise and TOR™ 2, both dressed up for Diesel in a bright, firetruck-red colourway.

A crash course on Diesel if you weren’t old enough to be saving up paycheques for expensive ripped jeans in the 90’s: Diesel — then club-kid staple; the biggest name in designer denim in the same era; the brand that defined “shockvertising”, with ad-campaigns that pushed the very boundaries we’re still nudging against today, see: politics, religion, sexuality, race — was a cultural zeitgeist. Provocation was as much a part of the brand’s DNA as their indigo blues, with imagery (always irreverent, with cool kids clad in Diesel denim alongside, say, a young man pointing a gun directly to camera; a jeans-on black man diving into an apartheid pool with onlookers aghast) that probably wouldn’t fly today. But that was Diesel: rebellious, irreverent and very with it.

TL;DR: Bright Red Sex Toys by LELO x Diesel

For LELO, Diesel is not a strange bedfellow. Diesel is, instead, a perfectly suited bedfellow.

“We at LELO are pioneers and we are always happy to collaborate with like-minded brands, that is brands that inspire and empower people to express their style. For this reason, the collaboration with Diesel came naturally as we found a partner that matches our philosophy,” said Luka Matutinović, CMO of LELO. “Our partnership with Diesel is crucial as it showcases a union between fashion and sex-tech and highlights how sexual wellness is seamlessly incorporated in our daily life. Just like a pair of jeans.”

You heard the man. Just like a pair of jeans. Except these will be much more fun to shop for.

SONA™ Cruise - Sonic Clitoral Massager

SONA™ Cruise - Sonic Clitoral Massager

LELO says: “SONA™ Cruise… [gives] you an orgasm so potent you’ll feel like the world has gone from black and white to a full spectrum of bright hues.”

So, an orgasm with a side of brand new colours? Sign a girl up.

Price
HK$949
Get it here
TOR™ 2 - Couples' Ring

TOR™ 2 - Couples' Ring

Insert, then insert. Self-explanatory, really.

Price
HK$1,179
Get it here

Learn more about the LELO x Diesel collaboration here

Joey Wong
Editor
Retired Tumblr girl Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her tufting rugs, swigging back Bloody Marys — her third, probably — and making fastidious spreadsheets about her Animal Crossing island.
Recommended For You

