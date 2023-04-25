Let’s tone in with Ralph Lauren Pre-Spring 23 Collection!

“I have always been inspired by the natural beauty, heritage, and Glamour of the west coast of America. California has always been a Land of Dreams and Contradictions-rugged coats and red carpets. For the first time ever, I bring my dream of living here, sharing my worlds in an experience that celebrates a way of life I have always believed in a mix of Grit, Glamour, Energy, and Inspiration.” says Ralph about his new Spring/Summer 2023 collection!

Ralph Lauren has dominated the fashion world for the past fifty years, and his Spring/Summer 2023 collection is his most recent foray. The collection displayed a comprehensive story of the Ralph Lauren world, fusing its sub-labels together in one place. Polo Lauren gave a tribute to the house’s tradition, while Double RL and Ralph Lauren Collection offered a hint of toughness. They demonstrated the house’s devotion to craftsmanship.

Lauren claims that the stunning Southern California coasts during golden hour served as the inspiration for Lauren’s Purple Label and Collection, which is most clearly seen in the usage of colour palettes that resemble the region’s recognisable dunes and sand. They were combined with ream and metallics that were inspired by sunsets and changed traditional silhouettes.

Ralph Lauren Pre-Spring 23 Collection!

Lauren exhibited a sartorial portrayal of Californian stereotypes that highlighted the state’s conflicting beauty by delving into the distinctive aesthetics that have come to characterise his brand. While worn-in oversized knitwear, beanies, and skateboards carried on the arm were reminiscent of the skaters that line Venice Beach, a flurry of sweeping dresses spoke to Hollywood’s red carpet style.

The spectacular Southern California coasts at dusk, when the natural world transforms into an understated elegance, are the obvious sources of inspiration for the collection. Classic shapes are transformed into a narrative about the simplicity and comfort of seaside living using a palette of metallic colours that are inspired by the sunset, sand, dunes, and cream. The collection nods to the carefree beach style with its airy coordinates, silky jumpsuits, and vivid, billowing dresses. At the same time, colourful designs like camouflage and tie-dye teach lessons in Southern California coolness

Ralph Lauren SS23, as envisaged through the house’s sub-labels, blended coastal and western influences with its understated Americana aesthetic to capture the vitality of Cali’s life. The collection is punctuated by stunning cutaway dresses made of scuba and decorated with translucent beads that capture the golden light. These styles are indelibly Ralph Lauren. Although cashmere and flashes of gold lame produce an enduring warmth that is so characteristic of California life, soft tailoring evokes a refined elegance.

As Lauren puts it, “a blend of grit and glamour, energy and inspiration,” Ralph Lauren SS23 fuses the Cali vibes he’s always adored with the RL hallmarks we’ve enjoyed for the past 55 years: impeccable tailoring and snug luxury. The best of both worlds, in fact.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Ralph Lauren