‘Lab Report: Levi’s x Crocs teases All-Terrain Clog in Sashiko Denim

Denim has been incorporated in previous Crocs models, but this is the first time the brand is introducing Japanese sashiko denim to its design, courtesy of Levi’s.

American denim giant Levi’s has partnered with footwear company Crocs to put its spin on the latter’s All-Terrain Clog silhouette. The special collaboration is part of Levi’s’ 150th-anniversary celebrations.

Teased by Crocs’ Collaborations & Special Projects Lead Ryan Forsyth, first images show the foam clogs in white and denim stitching with a flower-like design inspired by sashiko, an ancient Japanese embroidery technique. A craft that involves weaving miscellaneous pieces of fabrics together to make long-lasting garments or accessories, sashiko has been around since the 1600s and is becoming popular in recent waste-conscious times. Footwear brands such as Nike have employed this embroidery technique on their sneakers.

In addition to the sashiko-embroidered denim on the upper, Levi’s Two Horse banners in Japanese are stitched across the footbed and the brand’s tag is located close to the lateral midfoot. A metallic silver button resembling the one on a pair of Levi’s jeans secures the shoe and adds uniqueness. Completing the denim look is a cream-coloured nylon strap along the back and an outdoor-ready outer sole in the same shade.





As for when the All-Terrain Clog in Sashiko Denim will drop, well, there’s no official date yet — but we think it’ll be very soon. Stay tuned for more updates.