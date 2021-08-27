Where to buy these limited-edition handbags that look like instant Cup Noodles

We went wild for Hong Kong’s Cup Noodle Museum, and we’re ready to slurp up this limited-edition accessory, too.

If you’re a fan of instant noodles, this handbag designed for the 50th anniversary of the Cup Noodles — or Cup Noodle (in Japan) — brand may be the highlight of your day. It’s a fashionable, larger-than-life version of the iconic cup of noodles that has been a comfort to busy workers, students and others around the world for half a century. An original design that is also highly practical.

Japanese publishing house Takarajimasha has teamed up with Nissin Foods, the parent company of Cup Noodles, to celebrate 50 years of instant noodles — we’re talking about Japanese food. What does the collaboration consist of? A limited edition magazine on the theme of Cup Noodles, accompanied by a line of kitschy accessories, just the way we like them, with no fewer than five varieties to satisfy the palate — or the style preferences — of most people.

Do your tastebuds run more to seafood, classic, or chili tomato noodles? Your answer will determine which handbag model could soon be in your closet. Because yes, these are the three varieties that are offered with the limited-edition magazine celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cup Noodles. Two of the varieties come in two distinct sizes.

And if you are a regular connoisseur of instant noodles, you will appreciate the precision and the taste for detail in the design of these bags, or pouches, which represent the iconic ramen cups, right down to the cat’s face found under the product’s tab. The brand shows a photo with pens, scissors, and other necessary materials for school tucked into the bag, but some users may want to store their daily necessities in it and carry it around everywhere.

A big advantage is that these handbags are much cheaper than traditional ones — between 1,850 yen and 2,178 yen (about RM71 and RM84) — although a bit more expensive than the (real) instant noodle cups. They are available online via Tkj.jp.

(Main image credit: Cup Noodle)

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.