Lionel Messi kicks off Louis Vuitton’s new ‘Horizons Never End’ Campaign

Louis Vuitton has picked a fine selection of celebrities and personalities to front its campaigns. For its new Horizon luggage collection, Louis Vuitton has found the perfect candidate to be its face – Argentinian footballing superstar, Lionel Messi.

The new travel campaign sees the recent world champion front and centre of ‘Horizons Never End’. Lensed by fashion photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford, the imagery sees Messi and his trusty Horizon suitcase as his travel companion.

Breaking New Horizons

Marc Newson has lent his artistic vision to the new Horizon luggage collection. Considered one of the most influential industrial designers of our time, Marc Newson has helped Louis Vuitton reshape the art of travel since 2014.

His debut collaboration with the Maison appeared in the “Celebrating Monogram” collection, for which he created “the ultimate contemporary backpack” in bright, playful colours. He has since designed and engineered many Louis Vuitton travel essentials, including the ultra-lightweight Horizon Soft rolling luggage in thermoformed knit, in 2019, and an elegant modernization of the Pégase suitcase, in 2022.

However, it is the now-iconic Horizon collection that helped transform Louis Vuitton’s luggage family. Launched in 2016, the collection by Newson was singled out for its ingenious design, durability and superior functionality.

The Horizon collection features ultra-lightweight cases in moulded mesh composite, which are covered in specially developed Monogram or Damier canvas and trimmed with natural cowhide, a nod to the Maison’s trunkmaking heritage. A highly manoeuvrable exterior trolley system with silent, miniature wheels offers 360° directionality. Inside, a generous, flat-bottomed interior optimizes packing space, making it the ideal travel companion.

For the launch of its new collection, the campaign sees the footballing legend seated upon an iconic Louis Vuitton trunk. Surrounded by planes sitting on the airport tarmac, it signals the road ahead for both Messi and his Horizon collection, one that involves far-flung adventures, with the aura of the pitch never far off.

The first chapter of ‘Horizons Never End,’ starring Lionel Messi, breaks internationally in print and on Louis Vuitton social channels starting 14 April 2023.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)

This story first appeared here.