Lizzo launches an all-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty

American singer, rapper and three-time Grammy Award winner Lizzo has stepped into one of the most lucrative markets right now— shapewear. Taking to her Instagram, Lizzo announced the launch of her shapewear brand Yitty.

Backed by actor Kate Hudson’s label Fabletics, Inc., Yitty will launch its first range of shapewears and under garments on 12 April 2022, online.

More about Lizzo’s shapewear brand Yitty

The name and what’s it about

Yitty gets its name from Lizzo’s childhood nickname and is consciously different from the norm of shapewears that compels people to change their bodies. It essentially aims at promoting body positivity and letting people embrace themselves just the way they are. The project began around five years back and it has now been officially announced.

In a heartfelt note Lizzo wrote on Instagram, “This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms. I don’t know about y’all— but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy. If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON.”

Yitty designs and range

Yitty will be all about soft fabrics that will help you unleash your true self without any restraints of how one should look and appear. With ‘self love’ and ‘radical inner confidence’ as its soul, the apparels, ranging from 6X to XS in size, can be easily worn as clothes or can go under your outerwears.

Initially three different lines will be launched. ‘Nearly Naked’ will have seamless garments, ‘Mesh Me’ will be a line of transitional outfits that can be worn as both under or outerwear and ‘Major Label’ will be an array of daily lifestyle pieces.

According to a Vanity Fair report, “Over 65% of the styles are made with recycled fibres and come in packaging made of 100% recycled materials. They also come in colours like ‘Tempo Lavender’ and ‘Moody Bitch.’”

Yitty and other celebrity shapewear brands

According to CNN, while speaking about why she got into this business, Lizzo said in a press statement, “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”

Spanx, owned by American entrepreneur Sara Blakely is valued in billions and Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims is also moving in a similar direction with its range of leggings, bras and more.

(Main and feature image credit: Lizzo/ @lizzobeeating/ Instagram)