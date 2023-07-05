LOEWE introduces Puzzle Fold Tote

Within the LOEWE FW23 precollection, the Puzzle Fold Tote is the newest addition to the signature Puzzle family.

With a graphic, architectural design that combines sharp folds with malleability, the LOEWE Puzzle Fold Tote boasts the distinctive characteristics of the Lia Tote, an archive origami bag, and the original Puzzle debuted in 2014 as Jonathan Anderson’s first bag for the house.

Unlike the eminent cuboid Puzzle, this tote is meticulously cut, stitched, and arranged to lend the bag an ability to unfold and fold in one simple gesture. Highly innovative and designed with travellers in mind, the newest addition to the Puzzle family remains lightweight and ever-so-capacious enough to hold all the essentials. Inside, a bonded suede lining elevates the sophistication and exquisite detailing like slim handles with clean cross-stitch details and a discreet LOEWE gold embossed logo.

For those opting for the mini edition, inner D-rings provide the option to attach a strap, offering versatile styling choices for shoulder and crossbody wear.

Launching on July 13 in stores and online, the LOEWE Puzzle Fold Tote is available in three sizes: medium and mini in either Black, Warm Desert, Dark Khaki, Bright Ochre or Sunrise Orange shiny nappa leather; an oversized large, swathed in Black, Seaside Blue, Umber or Hunter Green shiny calf leather. Exclusively to the large silhouette, a brushed suede edition in Peanut will also be on the shelves for those who prefer a textured and rugged appeal.

(Images: LOEWE Puzzle Fold Tote)

This article first appeared here.