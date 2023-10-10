LOEWE and On launch new Cloudtilt sneaker

LOEWE and On continue their partnership with Cloudtilt, their new unisex lifestyle sneaker

Marking the duo’s fourth collaborative project, the FW23 pairs are found in a number of monochromatic colorways including “All White,” “All Black,” Lime Green,” and various pastels. LOEWE logos are displayed across the pull tabs and laterals while On Running logos decorate the medial side of the engineered mesh uppers. Below are thick Cloudtec Phase soles offering proven performance and responsive cushioning for everyday comfort.

“A lifestyle shoe made to move, the Cloudtilt blends meticulous design with Swiss engineering,” Loewe writes in the description.

Founded in 2010, On Running is one of the few brands that have been able to break through in the hypercompetitive athletic footwear market. With backing from Roger Federer, On has continued to build upon its patented CloudTec cushioning technology through consistently delivering innovative designs and strategic partnerships with the likes of SOUTH2 WEST8, Packer, and POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF).

The latest collaboration receives direct attention from LOEWE’s creative director and JW Anderson founder, Jonathan Anderson, who offeres his spin on performance-based lifestyle footwear. Thibaut Grevet directs the campaign, which features F1 academy driver Amna Al Qubaisi and others.

The LOEWE x On Cloudtilt launches globally on October 12 for $4,100 HKD. Those interested can register for early access here.

Images: Loewe/On/Thibaut Grevet