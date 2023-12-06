Looking for an affordable substitute for Louis Vuitton’s new jacket? Check out this $88 HKD school uniform

Louis Vuitton unveiled a blue varsity jacket earlier this year as part of its Pre-Collection Spring-Summer 2024 for HK$71,000. The garment gained significant attention on Chinese social media platforms due to its striking resemblance to the school uniform commonly worn in China, garnering widespread interest among fashion enthusiasts and netizens alike.

The uniform in focus is widely adopted by primary and middle school students in Nanning, a city in southwest China and only costs ¥80 RMB ($88 HKD) as seen here.

Like other high-fashion garments, the Louis Vuitton jacket is not designed to be washed or ironed. This detail has not gone unnoticed by Chinese netizens, who have humorously commented that the school uniform serves as a cost-effective and easily replaceable alternative to the Louis Vuitton jacket.

On Thursday, LV had its first Men’s Pre-fall Show at Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars. The star-studded show attracted a host of celebrities from all over the world as Hong Kong looks to regain centre stage as the fashion capital in Asia. Pharrell Williams, the new men’s creative director, decided to host his second Louis Vuitton fashion show in Hong Kong, signalling big aspirations for Asia.

Image Credit: Louis Vuitton/ Taobao