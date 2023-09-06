Luckin Coffee sells 5.4 million Moutai-infused lattes in a day

Luckin Coffee — the largest coffee chain in China by store count and net revenue — has recently gone viral for its baijiu-infused latte made in collaboration with Kweichow Moutai.

On Tuesday, Luckin Coffee announced on its Weibo social media page that it had sold 5.42 million cups of its baijiu-infused lattes, amounting to more than 100 million RMB (approximately $107 million HKD) in single-day revenues.

Moutai is a fiery high-end liquor typically drank by an older crowd during celebrations and gatherings. With the Luckin’s latest collaboration, the national liquor of China now makes its way from state banquets and wedding receptions to ice lattes on city streets.

While Kweichow Moutai itself is 53 percent alcohol, Luckin Coffee reports that its standard Moutai Latte (酱香拿铁) measures a much more manageable 0.50 percent, with one cup costing ¥38 RMB ($41 HKD).

In an effort to appeal to a larger audience, Kweichow Moutai successfully collaborated with local dairy company Meng Niu for Moutai-flavored ice cream in 2021.

Images: VCG/China News Service/Getty Images