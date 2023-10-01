Men in skirts: 7 male celebrities who skirted the fashion norms

You’ve seen them sashay down fashion runways, turning heads in the coolest corners of fashion capitals around the world. You’ve witnessed them confidently stride the red carpet and pop up on your social media feeds. Well, it’s official! Men’s skirts are no longer lurking in the shadows of niche fashion – they’re taking centre stage. In fact, they’re one of the hottest trends for Fall 2024, with fashion titans like Thom Browne, Kenzo and Dior leading the charge with their recent fall/winter collections.

That said, skirts for men are not as groundbreaking as you might think. In fact, men have been flaunting this stylish garment for centuries, from the days of the tartan kilts to the fustanellas and even before that. It was only in the 18th Century that much of the Western world decided to take a detour from skirts for menswear, designating them as feminine.

Fast forward to the modern era, and we now have designers like Thom Browne, Raf Simons, Jean Paul Gaultier and Rick Owens, among others, boldly challenging conventions. While they’ve been sending male models down runways in skirts since the ’90s and early 2000s, what’s truly evolved now are the reactions – a guy rocking a skirt raises fewer eyebrows (and more hands for applause). This is fitting since skirts are all about freedom and style, so what’s not to love?

From fashion risk-takers like A$AP Rocky, Kanye West and Indian actor Ranveer Singh to more restrained dressers like Brad Pitt, John Cena and Robert Pattinson, numerous celebrities from across the world have embraced the trend in recent times and it’s slowly but surely becoming part of the mainstream.

So, let’s take a closer look at these iconic men who’ve effortlessly redefined the rules of fashion by donning skirts like it’s no big deal.

7 male celebrities in skirts who set fashion goals

We’re all for dudes in skirts.

Interestingly, on TikTok, the hashtag #boysinskirts has garnered over a staggering 280 million views, a figure that establishes the trend’s popularity and meteoric rise. So without further ado, let’s dive into the world of male celebrities who are boldly embracing the daring trend with ease and tons of swagger.

1. Oscar Isaac

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thom Browne (@thombrowne)

In March 2022, Oscar Isaac sent shockwaves through the fashion world when he graced the red carpet at the Moon Knight screening in London, flaunting a breezy, attention-grabbing skirt. His bold fashion statement didn’t stop there; even during press events for the show in Berlin, he confidently sported a pleated skirt from the New York-based label Commission, pairing it audaciously with a leather jacket. But wait, hold your applause as Isaac wasn’t done yet. He had yet another jaw-dropping surprise in store for fans at New York Fashion Week.

Oscar Isaac attended an after-party at the fashion week in a striking, shin-skimming blue pleated skirt by Thom Browne. To balance the daring lower half, he coupled it with a refined navy blue suit jacket, a crisp white shirt and a chic tie.

2. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson in a skirt. That’s it. That’s the tweet pic.twitter.com/JgqhZuHDPb — Jak (Spider-Gwen) era (@Jak70760853) April 22, 2023

This January, British actor Robert Pattinson made a resounding case for the inclusion of men’s skirts in the modern wardrobe, and little did we know that his bold statement was just the tip of the iceberg for a larger fashion revolution.

Pattinson took centre stage at the Dior show in Paris, a brand for which he serves as the charismatic frontman. It was there that he commanded the attention of fashion editors, influencers and enthusiasts alike, leaving an indelible mark on the runway.

Draped in a fuzzy, chocolate brown fleece jacket and sporting a blue tweed swishy skirt, Pattinson’s ensemble was as chic as it gets. Not to mention, what he wore wasn’t just any skirt; it was a piece that blended the boundaries of shorts and a skirt, forming what we might affectionately call a ‘skort’.

It was, without a doubt, one of the boldest garments that the Batman actor has ever worn, marking a significant moment in his style evolution as well.

3. A$AP Rocky

MEN IN SKIRTS CLUB: ASAP ROCKY IS AN ACTIVE MEMBERhttps://t.co/EqfaliyqYj pic.twitter.com/g5Rj4SjDsY — Janet Charlton (@JanetCharlton) August 3, 2022

When it comes to fashion, A$AP Rocky is more than just a rapper, he’s a style icon who knows how to make a statement.

In 2022, the self-described ‘Fashion Killa’ took to the streets of Manhattan in a hard-edged cybergoth ensemble that featured a Givenchy distressed cropped hoodie, worn effortlessly over a black top. But it wasn’t just the typical streetwear elements that made this outfit stand out, it was A$AP Rocky’s knee-length leather skirt that stole the show.

Rocky later let the world know that his skirt was no one-hit wonder. He donned another captivating skirt for the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February this year, followed by one more at the 2023 Met Gala.

4. John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janet Meindinyo (@janetmeindinyosblog)

Earlier this February, iconic wrestler-turned-actor John Cena set social media ablaze with a fashion statement that shook the norm. At 45 years young, Cena effortlessly broke down barriers by stepping out in a mini skirt paired with sleek black heels.

Now, before you think this was just a spontaneous fashion choice, there’s more to the story. Cena’s skirt-and-heels ensemble was actually part of his look for an upcoming comedy film, Ricky Stanicky. But let’s be real, it doesn’t matter if it’s for the big screen or the red carpet, seeing a hunk like John Cena confidently rock a men’s skirt is a moment worth celebrating.

5. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt in a skirt has taken over my Twitter & IG feeds. pic.twitter.com/p4mrKmez93 — Lisa Tant (@LisaTant) July 20, 2022

Next up on our list of male celebrities in skirts is none other than Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt. In 2022, the 58-year-old superstar graced the red carpet for the screening of his film Bullet Train in Berlin with an ensemble that left the fashion world abuzz.

Pitt effortlessly donned a chocolate brown blazer paired with a rose-coloured button-down shirt. But here comes the twist that had everyone talking: a coordinating brown knee-length skirt, courtesy of New York-based designer Haans Nicholas Mott.

Completing the ensemble, Pitt chose to stride in combat boots that added rugged charm to his outfit. He accessorised with layered gold medallions and donned tortoiseshell sunglasses, proving that fashion is both genderless and ageless.

6. Evan Mock

Evan Mock at the FENDI FW22 show in NYC. pic.twitter.com/pJAmmfVBoj — Evan Mock Media (@evanmockmedia) September 10, 2022

Evan Mock, a name synonymous with daring style, needs no introduction to the world of fashion. In 2022, the Gossip Girl actor graced the Fendi show in a brown leather skirt, paired with socks and Mary Jane-style shoes. Mock layered up his ensemble with a shearling jacket left sensually open to reveal a bare chest.

To top off his fashion game, he added a Fendi bucket hat and clutch, showcasing his knack for seamlessly blending high fashion with street style.

7. Vin Diesel

fuck it, vin diesel in a skirt pic.twitter.com/jRoqaezfg0 — Thomas Fish (@Tombelievable) May 4, 2022

Last up on our list of male celebrities in skirts is Vin Diesel. Long before the concept of male celebrities in skirts became a buzzworthy trend, Vin dared to challenge conventions with unapologetic confidence. In 2003, the iconic Fast and Furious star made a killer statement by gracing an award show in a bold leather skirt. He paired the pleated number with a black crewneck sweater and matching boots.

Diesel’s choice to wear a leather skirt back in the day was not just a fashion statement but also an expression of his non-toxic masculinity. The event, which took place in Scotland, showcased his respect for cultural traditions while also highlighting his bold and fearless approach to fashion.

(Header and feature image credits: Thom Browne/Twitter and Instagram)

This story first appeared here.