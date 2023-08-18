J-Hope to Taeyong: 10 male K-pop idols to follow on Instagram for fashion advice

The fusion of fashion and K-pop idols has become an irresistible trend, fueled by the continual selection of the latter as brand ambassadors by prestigious luxury fashion houses.

While we love to see our favourite K-pop idols as the faces of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Valentino, attending fashion shows and featuring in iconic campaigns, it’s the distinctive personal style of these male K-pop idols that truly captivates. And the platform to catch this exciting trend? None other than Instagram.

Our new global ambassador TAEYONG arrives for the LOEWE Spring Summer 2024 men’s runway show.#LOEWE#LOEWETAEYONG pic.twitter.com/3BVzmNisMg — LOEWE (@LoeweOfficial) June 27, 2023

K-pop idols such as J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, Jackson Wang and others love to flaunt their personal style through their Instagram posts. They are often seen posing and showing off their freshly curated ensembles and honestly, we love to see it.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at our favourite male K-pop idols that are truly acing the fashion game on Instagram. Scroll away!

10 male K-pop idols with the best fashion game on Instagram

J-Hope of BTS

J-Hope from BTS is one of the many K-pop idols known for his dynamic personal style. The star was also named Louis Vuitton’s brand ambassador this year. If you scroll through his Instagram, you will see him dressed in bold colours, streetwear staples and playful patterns to create eye-catching and energetic ensembles. You will also his signature style on his Instagram grid – his unique layering techniques and use of standout accessories.

J-Hope’s versatile wardrobe ranges from athleisure-infused casual wear to stage-worthy theatrical costumes, showcasing his ability to adapt to various concepts while maintaining his distinct fashion identity. Apart from fashion, you can also see him experimenting with hair and makeup.

Taeyong of NCT

Need some inspiration for bold and edgy menswear ensembles? Taeyong of NCT is who you need to be following on Instagram.

The fashion-forward male K-pop idol has mastered the art of making innovative fashion choices. He combines streetwear with high-fashion elements, which is often seen in his outfits that feature long and bomber jackets, hoodies and statement accessories such as thick chains, belts and chunky boots. What makes Taeyong’s ensembles even edgier are his daring hair colours, tattoos and attention to detail that accentuate his sense of high fashion. With an inclination towards experimental silhouettes, he has a typical rockstar aura and artistic flair that resonates with his role as both a musician and fashion icon.

Fun fact: After making his debut appearance at Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris, he was chosen as the newest worldwide brand ambassador for the Spanish fashion label.

Rocky of ASTRO

ASTRO member Rocky’s personal style seamlessly shifts between urban cool and refined elegance. Like J-Hope and Taeyong, his style is a combination of streetwear and tailored pieces, which also explains why the stylish male K-pop idol can easily pull off grunge looks.

He is quite versatile as his ensembles include everything ranging from edgy graphic tees paired with distressed denim and tailored suits with a modern twist to jackets paired with casual tees, graphic sweaters and hoodies paired with loose trousers. The musician’s ability to blend laidback styles with polished details showcases his talent for maintaining a contemporary fashion aesthetic.

Hyunjin of Stray Kids

Hyunjin from Stray Kids was announced as Versace’s most recent global brand ambassador and is set to star in his first campaign for the Italian fashion house’s Holiday 2023 collection, scheduled to make its debut this November. The K-pop idol’s personal style resonates on many levels with the younger generation, especially Gen-Z. Often seen in a fusion of streetwear and punk-inspired elements, his signature style includes leather jackets, ripped jeans and graphic tees, worn with a hint of nonchalance. Hyujin is also known for dying his hair in different colours and his penchant for accessories like hats and chains.

Jungkook of BTS

There is a reason why Jungkook is considered to be one of, if not THE most, popular members of BTS. Besides his musical prowess, he is also a full-fledged fashion icon. The youngest member of the Korean group was recently named a global brand ambassador for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. His appointment was revealed to the public in a set of pictures where he can be seen wearing the brand’s Spring 2023 selections including the ’90s Straight Denim and Body Jeans and Oversized Denim Jacket.

Coming to his personal fashion, Jungkook is often seen in oversized hoodies, denim-on-denim ensembles and statement sneakers. His outfits epitomise a blend of urban fashion and relaxed fits, though the singer appears equally comfortable in well-structured suits. Whether embracing maximalism or easy-breezy daily wear, Jungkook’s fashion choices reflect a youthful edge that caters to his fan base.

Jeno Lee of NCT Dream

Jeno Lee of NCT Dream achieved a major milestone with Ferragamo naming him as their first male house ambassador. Taking on the roles of the group’s lead dancer and rapper, Lee’s composed style perfectly matches the qualities of a K-pop idol. Mostly spotted in cool streetwear, Lee usually combines printed tees, fresh sneakers, relaxed denim plaid jackets and structured blazers for an easy-going aesthetic that has a playful edge. Like other K-pop idols, Jeno can also easily switch between casual and slightly tailored looks, highlighting his potential to embody both a carefree and sophisticated spirit.

Vernon of SEVENTEEN

Vernon of SEVENTEEN is one of the many K-pop idols making waves in the world of fashion. The worldwide ambassador for Kenzo made his debut for the luxury label at the Paris Fashion Week and was spotted wearing a leather jacket and striped cargo pants. While scrolling through his Instagram profile, one can spot him wearing leather jackets, long coats, printed trousers, shirts and other creatively layered pieces. Venon’s love for accessories like bucket hats, eyewear and bags is also quite evident as most of his looks heavily feature them.

Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang is a familiar face in fashion and one of the global brand ambassadors of Louis Vuitton. Unsurprisingly, his Instagram account is the epitome of contemporary cool. His outfits usually showcase a mixture of urban streetwear with hints of luxury attire. You would also notice that oversized clothes, co-ord sets, cool sneakers and stylish jackets are staples of his ensembles.

Like other male K-pop idols, Wang is also familiar with formal wear and can ace a well-tailored suit or blazer, both of which he has been spotted wearing at fashion shows and on red carpets.

Jimin of BTS

Jimin of BTS is the latest face of Tiffany & Co. and his campaign for the iconic jewellery brand is set to premiere later this year. He is also Dior’s global brand ambassador, joining the likes of Blackpink’s Jisoo and Exo’s Sehun.

Coming to his personal style, the singer has never shied away from experimenting with textures, patterns and daring silhouettes when on stage, a quality that further cements his status as a bonafide fashion icon. Off the stage, he embraces cosy ensembles that include everything from knitwear to basic streetwear.

Suga of BTS

Suga’s style speaks to his love for streetwear and minimalism. His love for monochrome is portrayed through well-fitted basics, clean lines and subtle details. Suga’s choice of comfortable yet cool clothes, such as simple t-shirts, satin bomber jackets and sneakers, also reflects his down-to-earth personality. His fashion persona flawlessly captures the link between comfort and confidence, mirroring his unique musical identity within BTS.

It’s fitting then that Italian fashion brand Valentino appointed Suga as its latest brand representative with creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli highlighting that the K-pop idol goes well with the brand’s essence alongside other brand ambassadors like Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and Lewis Hamilton.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which male K-pop idol has the best personal style?

– Male K-pop idols such as Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, Taeyong and Jackson Wang have the best personal style.

Which male K-pop idols are fashion icons?

– Jungkook, J-Hope, Jackson Wang, Vernon and Jeno Lee are all fashion icons.

